Australia Open 2024 semifinal live timing (IST), live streaming in India

The champions of the Australian Open 2024 are just two wins away from glory as semifinal line-ups are decided on Wednesday. In the first semifinal, Noval Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner, while Daniil Medvedev will face Carlos Alcaraz in the second. Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna's semifinal match in the Australian Open will take place on January 25 at 7:30 AM IST at Rod Laver Arena.
Australian Open 2024 semifinal schedule
| Australian Open 2024 semifinal schedule, live match time, venue
| Men’s singles
| Match
| Time
| Date
| Venue
| Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner
| TBD
| Jan 26
| Rod Laver Arena
| Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz
| TBD
| Jan 26
| Rod Laver Arena
| Women’s singles
| Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff
| 14:00:00
| 01/01/25
| Rod Laver Arena
| DayanaYastremska vs Qinwen Zheng
| After the conclusion of Sabalenka vs Gauff match
| 01/01/25
| Rod Laver Arena
| Men’s Doubles
| Zhang Zhizhen/Tomas Machac VS Matthew Ebden/RohanBopanna
| 07:30:00
| 01/01/25
| Rod Laver Arena
| Andrea Vavassori Simone Bolelli VS Yannick Hanfmann/Dominik Koepfer
| After the conclusion of first semifinal
| 01/01/25
| Rod Laver Arena
| Women’s doubles
| J. Ostapenko/L. Kichenok VS E. Routliffe/G. Dabrowski
| TBD
| Jan 26
| S. Hunter/K. Siniakova VS S. Hsieh/E. Mertens
| 09:30:00
| Jan 26
| Margaret Court Arena
| Mixed doubles
| S. Hsieh/J. Zielinski VS
| TBD
| TBD
| TBD
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head
Djokovic has won four of his six clashes with Sinner, but the Italian took their last clash in the Davis Cup Finals last year.
The pair went 2-2 in 2023, with Djokovic winning the Wimbledon semifinal and ATP Finals final, while Sinner won in the ATP Finals round-robin and Davis Cup.
When will Rohan Bopanna's semifinal match in Australian Open 2024 take place?
Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna will play against German duo Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac on January 25, 2024.
What is Rohan Bopanna's semifinal match timing in Men's doubles?
Rohan Bopanna's semifinal match will begin at 7:30 AM IST on January 25.
When will the men's singles semifinal occur in the Australian Open 2024?
The Australian Open 2024 men's singles semifinal will take place on January 26, 2024.
Who will play in the first semifinal of the Australian Open 2024?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic will play against Italy's Jannik Sinner in the first semifinal of men's singles.
What is the live match time of Djokovic vs Sinner semifinal match?
Djokovic vs Sinner match timing is not decided yet.
Who will play in the second semifinal of men's singles in the Australian Open?
Russia's Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles second semifinal.
Who will clash in the first semifinal of women's singles in Australian Open 2024?
Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with USA's Coco Gauff in first semifinal of women's singles.
Who will clash in the second semifinal of women's singles?
Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska play against in women's singles semifinal on January 25.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Australian Open 2024 in India?
Sony Sports Network will live telecast Australian Open 2024 matches in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2024?
Sony LIV will live stream Australian Open 2024 matches in India.