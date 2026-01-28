Australian Open 2026 men's singles semifinals date, time and live streaming

The men’s singles event at the Australian Open 2026 is set for an exhilarating climax with the top four players vying for a place in the final. On Friday, January 30, at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, the action heats up as Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz step onto the court for the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic, the record title holder, has found his way into the final four in an unconventional manner. After a walkover from Lorenzo Musetti, who had to retire due to injury, Djokovic will now face a determined Jannik Sinner in what will be yet another classic encounter between two players at the Rod Laver Arena. Alexander Zverev secured his spot with a gritty 4-set win over American teenager L. Tien.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner has been in scintillating form, earning his semifinals berth with a dominant straight-sets victory over Ben Shelton. The Italian’s consistency and power have made him a serious contender. Carlos Alcaraz, too, cruised into the semifinals, dispatching Alex de Minaur in straight sets and will face Zverev in the semis clash. Alcaraz’s youthful energy and skill will make him a formidable opponent for Sinner if both players make it to the final. ALSO READ: Sabalenka and Svitolina set for Australian Open semifinal showdown With two dynamic matchups ahead, the stage is set for an unforgettable day of tennis in Melbourne.

Australia Open 2026: Men’s singles semifinals schedule Match Player 1 Player 2 Date Time (IST) Semifinal 1 Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner 30th JAN TBD Semifinal 2 Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz 30th JAN TBD ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic reaches Australian Open semis after Musetti retires injured Australian Open 2026 men’s singles semi-finals live telecast and live streaming details When will the semi-finals of Australian Open 2026 men's singles begin? The semi-finals of the men's singles will begin on January 30, Friday in Australian Open 2026. When will Novak Djokovic play his semifinal match in Australian Open 2026?