Australian Open 2026: Two-time champion Osaka withdraws with injury

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the ongoing 2026 Australian Open tournament due to an abdominal injury, according to Olympics.com.

The Japenese Tennis star, who was scheduled to play after Serbian legend Novak Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena, didn't feel fit enough to play on Saturday. This means that Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis will be through to the last 16 of the ongoing tennis tournament.

Osaka confirmed the development about her withdrawal from the Australian Open on her Instagram handle. "I've had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match."

"I was so excited to keep going, and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart, but I can't risk doing any further damage, so I can get back on the court. Thanks for all the love and support... I'm so grateful everyone embraced me so much. And thank you to my whole team for always having my back and the tournament organisers for being so kind," Osaka wrote. Menawhile, defending two-time champion Jannik Sinner continued his fine run at the ongoing Australian Open, surviving the sweltering Aussie heat and cramps to reach the fourth round with a win over Eliot Spizzirri on Saturday.