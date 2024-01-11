Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open 2024: When Steve Smith played tennis with Novak Djokovic

Australian Open 2024: When Steve Smith played tennis with Novak Djokovic

Djokovic also played cricket, but in his style, with a tennis racquet

Novak Djokovic and Steve Smith playing Tennis and cricket ahead of Australian Open 2024. Photo: X
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
Steve Smith, one of Australia’s greatest Test cricketers, took to the tennis court on Thursday, January 11. However, it was his opponent who took all the limelight as Novak Djokovic, the record 24-Grand Slam-winning tennis champion, faced him at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Why Did Steve Smith Face Up Against Djokovic?

Along with Smith, other Australian sporting heroes such as middle-distance runner Bol, gymnast Georgia Godwin, basketballer Alan Travis Williams, and wheelchair tennis pro Heath Davidson were also part of the event. Djokovic took part in each of their disciplines on the centre court.

Djokovic Played Cricket

The 36-year-old tennis great also played cricket. After missing the first ball with a bat in hand, he switched over to the tennis racquet and hit the second one into the stands.

When Does the Australian Open Start?

The Australian Open began on January 11 with the qualifiers, and it will be the first time that this event will last for 15 days. The main event will start on Sunday, January 14, with first-round matches, and Djokovic will be up against one of the qualifiers.

Topics :Novak DjokovicAustralian OpenSteve Smith

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

