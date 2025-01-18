Australian Open 2025 Day 7 highlights: Sinner advances, Fritz suffers upset

Day 7 of the Australian Open 2025 on Saturday, January 18, featured some exciting matchups across men’s singles, women’s singles, and doubles events. Iga Swiatek beat Emma Raducanu to advance in the women’s singles round four, continuing her strong form with a solid victory. Jannik Sinner impressed in the men’s singles, securing a commanding win to move forward in the tournament, while Fritz suffered a shocking loss against Monfils to crash out of the tournament.

Sinner continues to dominate

Day 7 of the Australian Open 2025 saw exciting matches in the men’s singles. Jannik Sinner dominated his opponent M Giron with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 score, showcasing his strong serve and baseline control. Alex de Minaur came back after losing the first set to defeat Franco Cerundolo 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 in a tough match. Ben Shelton also made it through to the next round after a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 win against Lorenzo Musetti.

Iga victorious in high-profile game

In women’s singles, Iga Swiatek continued her dominant form, defeating Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-0 in a one-sided match. Swiatek’s consistent baseline play left Raducanu struggling to gain any momentum. Ons Jabeur had a tough match against Elisabetta Navarro but managed to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win. Madison Keys cruised to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Danielle Collins, using her powerful groundstrokes to control the match. Elina Svitolina also moved forward with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Jasmine Paolini.

Men’s and women’s doubles

In men’s doubles, Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen defeated Jean-Julien Rojer and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi with a 6-3, 6-4 score. Their teamwork and solid net play proved crucial in their victory. John Peers and Matthew Ebden triumphed over David Vega Hernandez and Nicolas Barrientos, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 after a closely contested match. In women’s doubles, Kristyna Pliskova and Monica Puig secured a 6-4, 7-5 win against Sharon Fichman and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez. Ellen Perez and Alicia Molik also advanced after defeating Chia-Jung Chuang and Shuai Zhang 6-3, 6-2.