Australian Open 2025 Day 5 highlights: Swiatek, Sinner advance to round 3

Another classic match today was played between Matteo Berrettini and Holger Rune as the Danish went on to win the 4-set tie 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Another day of the Australian Open 2025 wraps up with another set of players advancing to the next stage of the tournament. Defending champion Jannik Sinner cruised through to the next round after getting past wild card entrant Schoolkate. Iga Swiatek also cruised her way to the next round with a straight sets victory in her 2nd round tie on the day.
 
Sinner gets past home favourite Schoolkate
 
Sinner did scare his fans by dropping the first set against Schoolkate 6-4 but soon regained composure by showing his experience and class on court. He went on to win the 4-set tie 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.
 
Another classic match today was played between Matteo Berrettini and Holger Rune as the Danish went on to win the 4-set tie 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6. Michelsen also continued his dream run following his victory against Tsitsipas by beating J. Mccabe in straight sets.
 
American 4th seed Taylor Fritz also qualified for the 3rd round by beating C. Garin in straight sets.  ALSO READ: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 16: Full schedule, results and live streaming
 
Swiatek breezes past through to 3rd round

2nd seeded Iga Swiatek also booked a spot in the 3rd round as she beat Slovakia's R. Sramkova 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets. She has booked a 3rd round clash against Emma Raducanu who also won her tie against USA's Anisimova in straight sets.
 
Ons Jabeur also took the court on the day and defeated Colombia's C. Osorio 7-5, 6-3 on the day.
 
Sriram Balaji qualifies for 2nd Round in Men's Doubles
 
India's Sriram Balaji went past to the second round in the men's doubles with his partner, Mexico's M.A Reyes-Varela as they beat Nedovyesov and Haase in straight sets.
 
However, the all-Indian duo of Prashanth and Nedunchezhiyan failed to make it to the next round after a straight sets defeat in the first round.
Topics :Australian OpenTennissports

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

