Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic, Sabalenka to feature in Round 3

The Australian Open 2025 is picking up the heat in Melbourne as the 3rd round of the competition begins on Day 7 of the tournament. It will be yet another day where thousands of fan would be gearing up to see the stars take the court.

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic would also be in action on january 17 as they take on their respective opponents in the third round. Aryna Sabalenka will also in action as she continues her title defense against Denmark's C. Tauson in the thrid round encounter.

Alcaraz, Djokovic to feature in Men's Singles

The record Grand Slam holder Novak Djokovic will be up against Czechia's T. Machac at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Spain's young wizard Carlos Alacaraz will be seen locking horns with Portugal's N. Borges earlier in the day as well.

Defending champion in action for Women's Singles