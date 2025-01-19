Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Alcaraz and Djokovic in action in R4

In women's singles, defending champion Sabalenka will take court to book her place in the quarter-finals

Australian Open 2025 January 19 full schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
The Australian Open 2025 is heading towards its final stages as players are all set to take court for round four action on Sunday, January 19, with their only aim being to confirm their place in the quarter-finals. While only four men's singles events are scheduled to take place today, featuring big names like Novak Djokovic, all eight of the women’s singles round four matches are scheduled for Sunday, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka ready to keep her title defence up and running.
 
Men’s singles matches on January 19
 
The fourth-round action in the men’s singles promises some exciting matchups. Jack Draper, ranked 15th, will face third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in what is expected to be a challenging encounter. Draper, looking to make his mark, will have to bring his best against Alcaraz, who has been in superb form. Later in the day, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will take on Tommy Paul, the 12th seed. This match will see two dynamic players clash, both known for their powerful baseline games. In the evening, the seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will meet Czech Jiri Lehecka. Djokovic, the favourite, will aim to continue his pursuit of an eighth title, while Lehecka will look to pull off an upset.
 
Women’s singles matches on January 19
 
The women’s singles draw is equally packed with exciting contests. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, will take on 14th seed Mirra Andreeva in a highly anticipated match. Sabalenka has been in excellent form, but Andreeva’s resilience could provide a tough challenge. Later, Coco Gauff, the third seed, will face Belinda Bencic. Gauff has shown significant improvement in recent months, and her match against the experienced Bencic will test her growth and maturity on the big stage. Additionally, 11th seed Paula Badosa will face Olga Danilovic in a crucial encounter. Badosa’s powerful game will be put to the test by Danilovic, who has been a standout performer this season. Another exciting clash features Donna Vekic, who will meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Both players bring experience and solid form to the court, making this an intriguing matchup.
 
Doubles matches on January 19

In men’s doubles, the third-round action is bound to bring plenty of excitement. The experienced duo of A. Goransson and S. Verbeek will face the wild-card pairing of L. Saville and L. Tu. The match will showcase contrasting styles, as the established players look to outplay the dynamic wild-card team. Another key matchup features the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori against Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar. Bolelli and Vavassori will bring solid doubles experience, while Martinez and Munar will aim to showcase their teamwork and finesse.
 
The mixed doubles competition also promises some thrilling encounters. In one match, S. Zhang and R. Bopanna will face T. Townsend and H. Nys. Both teams are known for their skilful play and will look to bring their best to the court. Another exciting mixed doubles matchup features A. Muhammad and A. Molteni against A. Danilina and H. Heliovaara.
 
Australian Open 2025 January 19 full schedule:
 
Men’s singles 
Round Time Player 1 (Country) Player 2 (Country)
Fourth Round 9:30 AM A. Davidovich (Spain) T. Paul (United States)
Fourth Round 10:00 AM J. Draper (UK) C. Alcaraz (Spain)
Fourth Round 12:30 PM U. Humbert (France) A. Zverev (Germany)
Fourth Round 1:30 PM N. Djokovic (Serbia) J. Lehecka (Czechia)
 
Women’s singles 
Round Time Player 1 (Country) Player 2 (Country)
Fourth Round TBD E. Lys (Germany) I. Świątek (Poland)
Fourth Round TBD V. Kudermetova (Ukraine) E. Svitolina (Poland)
Fourth Round TBD E. Rybakina (Kazakhstan) M. Keys (United States)
Fourth Round TBD E. Navarro (United States) D. Kasatkina (Russia)
Fourth Round 6:00 AM A. Sabalenka (Belarus) M. Andreeva (Russia)
Fourth Round 7:00 AM D. Vekić (Croatia) A. Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)
Fourth Round 7:30 AM C. Gauff (United States) B. Bencic (Switzerland)
Fourth Round 7:30 AM P. Badosa (Spain) O. Danilović (Serbia)
Men’s doubles 
Round Time Player 1 (Country) Player 2 (Country)
Third Round 5:30 AM T. Griekspoor (Netherlands) B. van de Zandschulp (Netherlands)
Third Round 5:30 AM N. Borges (Portugal) F. Cabral (Portugal)
Third Round 6:00 AM A. Vavassori (Italy) S. Bolelli (Italy)
Third Round 6:00 AM J. Munar (Spain) P. Martínez (Spain)
Third Round 10:50 AM M. Arévalo (El Salvador) M. Pavić (Croatia)
Third Round 10:50 AM S. Doumbia (France) F. Reboul (France)
Third Round 3:10 PM A. Goransson (Sweden) S. Verbeek (Netherlands)
Third Round 3:10 PM Li. Tu (Australia) L. Saville (Australia)
Women’s doubles 
Round Time Player 1 (Country) Player 2 (Country)
Third Round 5:30 AM E. Ruse (Romania) M. Kostyuk (Ukraine)
Third Round 5:30 AM A. Panova (China) H.Y. Guo (China)
Third Round TBD K. Mladenovic (France) S. Zhang (China)
Third Round TBD L. Kichenok (Ukraine) H.C. Chan (Taiwan)
Third Round TBD T. Townsend (United States) K. Siniaková (Czechia)
Third Round TBD L. Fernandez (Canada) N. Kichenok (Ukraine)
Second Round 7:00 AM E. Shibahara (Japan) V. Kudermetova (Russia)
Second Round 7:00 AM X. Wang (China) S.S. Zheng (China)
Second Round 7:00 AM B. Haddad Maia (Brazil) L. Siegemund (Germany)
Second Round 7:00 AM L. Bronzetti (Italy) A. Kalinina (Ukraine)
Third Round 7:00 AM A. Muhammad (United States) D. Schuurs (Netherlands)
Third Round 7:00 AM R. Zarazúa (Mexico) M. Kato (Japan)
Third Round 8:30 AM N. Melichar-Martinez (United States) T. Babos (Hungary)
Third Round 8:30 AM S. Hsieh (Taiwan) J. Ostapenko (Latvia)
Second Round 9:30 AM S. Errani (Italy) J. Paolini (Italy)
Second Round 9:30 AM D. Shnaider (Ukraine) M. Andreeva (Russia)
 
Mixed doubles
 
Round Time Player 1 (Country) Player 2 (Country)
Second Round 8:30 AM S. Zhang (China) R. Bopanna (India)
Second Round 8:30 AM H. Nys (Monaco) T. Townsend (United States)
Second Round 9:40 AM J. Smith (Australia) K. Birrell (Australia)
Second Round 9:40 AM T. Pütz (Germany) D. Schuurs (Netherlands)
Second Round 9:40 AM A. Molteni (Argentina) A. Muhammad (United States)
Second Round 9:40 AM H. Heliövaara (Finland) A. Danilina (Kazakhstan)
Second Round 10:50 AM A. Vavassori (Italy) S. Errani (Italy)
Second Round 10:50 AM H. Patten (United Kingdom) O. Nicholls (United Kingdom)
 
First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

