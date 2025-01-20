Australian Open 2025 Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz QF live streaming

Novak Djokovic, the undisputed king of Melbourne Park with 10 Australian Open titles to his name, is not the defending champion this year, nor is he among the top seeds. A somewhat lackluster 2024 season saw his ranking slip to World No. 7, which increased the likelihood of an earlier-than-usual clash with top players. That clash has materialized in the form of a highly-anticipated quarterfinal encounter with Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open 2025.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 men's singles QFs schedule, live match time, streaming This quarterfinal is a rematch of the last two Wimbledon finals and last year’s Olympic final, three tennis matches that have captivated fans in recent times. For the first time, Djokovic enters the encounter as the underdog, with many questioning whether the Serbian great can continue his dominance on the sport’s biggest stages. The match promises to be an electrifying battle, especially given the contrasting styles and skills of both players. Alcaraz, the rising star from Spain, has already made his mark on the tennis world and is considered by many to be Djokovic's biggest threat going forward.

Alcaraz has had a smooth run into the quarterfinals, securing his spot early on Sunday after a dominant straight-set victory over 15th seed Jack Draper. Draper retired in the second set after Alcaraz led 7-5, 6-1, further cementing the Spaniard’s growing reputation. Djokovic, on the other hand, secured his place in the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Jiri Lehecka. Despite the straight-set scoreline, Djokovic had to fight hard in the third set and showed resilience under pressure, especially in a tense tie-breaker. Djokovic up for a challenging tie against Alcaraz

While his tennis has improved match after match, Djokovic has faced off against relatively lower-ranked opponents so far. It remains to be seen how he will perform against a top contender like Alcaraz. The Serbian’s rivalry with the Spaniard is already proving to be one of the most exciting in modern tennis, and the quarterfinal clash promises to be no different.

Off the court, Djokovic has also stirred up some controversy. He refused to do a post-match interview after his victory over Lehecka, citing offensive comments made by Australian broadcaster Tony Jones. Djokovic's antics and emotional responses have added an extra layer of intrigue to this quarterfinal match, making it not just a battle of tennis skills, but one of the sport's most compelling narratives.

Australian Open 2025 Novak Djokovic vs Alcaraz live telecast and streaming details

When will Novak Djokovic play his QF match vs Alcaraz in Australian Open?

Djokovic will play his AUS open quarter-final match against Alcaraz on January 21st.

Where will the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match be available in India?

In India, the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match be available in India?

For live streaming, fans can catch all the action on the Sony LIV app in India.