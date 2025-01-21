Australian Open 2025: Djokovic vs Alcaraz grand slam records in numbers

The most anticipated quarterfinal match of the Australian Open 2025 in the men’s singles division between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz is all set to take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday, January 21. While Djokovic will aim to win the quarterfinal match against the Spaniard and keep his dream of winning a record-extending 25th grand slam title alive, Alcaraz will try to knock one of the greatest players in the sport of tennis out of the competition and take one step closer to winning his fifth men’s singles grand slam title in Australia. While Alcaraz holds an edge over Djokovic in their head-to-head records at grand slam events by 2-1 (both wins in grand slam finals), what do their overall records at grand slam events look like? Take a look.

Novak Djokovic: The legendary numbers

Novak Djokovic enters the Australian Open quarterfinal as the most decorated grand slam champion in men’s tennis history. With 24 grand slam titles, including a record 10 Australian Open titles, Djokovic has consistently proven his dominance on the biggest stages. The Serbian star’s longevity and adaptability have allowed him to excel across all surfaces, amassing a remarkable 352 grand slam match wins to date.

Djokovic’s record in finals is equally impressive, with a winning percentage of nearly 78 per cent in championship matches. At 37, his ability to compete at the highest level remains unparalleled, making him a formidable opponent for any challenger, including Alcaraz.

All grand slam titles won by Djokovic:

Number Grand Slam Opponent in final 1 2008 Australian Open Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2 2011 Australian Open Andy Murray (GBR) 3 2011 Wimbledon Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4 2011 US Open Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5 2012 Australian Open Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6 2013 Australian Open Andy Murray (GBR) 7 2014 Wimbledon Roger Federer (SUI) 8 2015 Australian Open Andy Murray (GBR) 9 2015 Wimbledon Roger Federer (SUI) 10 2015 US Open Roger Federer (SUI) 11 2016 Australian Open Andy Murray (GBR) 12 2016 French Open Andy Murray (GBR) 13 2018 Wimbledon Kevin Anderson (RSA) 14 2018 US Open Juan Martín del Potro (ARG) 15 2019 Australian Open Rafael Nadal (ESP) 16 2019 Wimbledon Roger Federer (SUI) 17 2020 Australian Open Dominic Thiem (AUT) 18 2021 Australian Open Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 19 2021 French Open Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 20 2021 Wimbledon Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 21 2022 Wimbledon Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 22 2023 Australian Open Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 23 2023 French Open Casper Ruud (NOR) 24 2023 US Open Daniil Medvedev ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz QF live streaming

Also Read

Carlos Alcaraz: The rising star

At just 21 years old, Carlos Alcaraz has established himself as one of tennis’s brightest stars, amassing an impressive four grand slam titles without a single defeat in finals. His breakthrough came with a triumph at the 2022 US Open, where he overcame Casper Ruud. This was followed by a memorable victory at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in a gripping five-set match. He then added the 2024 French Open title to his tally and successfully defended his Wimbledon crown that same year, once again against Djokovic.

These accomplishments catapulted Alcaraz to the ATP’s world No 1 ranking on September 12, 2022. His career record boasts 209 wins against 56 losses, reflecting a stellar winning percentage of nearly 79 per cent. Alcaraz’s versatility has been on full display, with grand slam triumphs across all major surfaces—hard, grass, and clay—underscoring his adaptability and skill.

All grand slam titles won by Alcaraz: