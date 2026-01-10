Neeraj Chopra parts ways with Jan Zelezny ahead of Asian Games 2026

India’s javelin ace Neeraj Chopra has mutually parted ways with legendary Czech coach Jan Zelezny after a year-long collaboration, as he begins shaping his preparations for a demanding 2026 season.

The decision comes at a transitional phase in Chopra's career, with major multi-sport events like the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games on the horizon. While no specific reason was cited for the split, both athlete and coach underlined mutual respect and learning from their time together.

A short but influential partnership

Chopra in a media report shared by PTI, acknowledged that working alongside Zelezny, widely regarded as the greatest javelin thrower of all time, proved to be a deeply enriching experience. He indicated that the Czech great introduced him to fresh technical perspectives, particularly around rhythm, movement, and biomechanical efficiency. The Olympic champion stressed that every training session under Zelezny broadened his understanding of the event and helped him view his own technique through a more refined lens.

More than just technical input, Chopra mentioned the personal bond he developed with Zelezny, describing the relationship as one that went beyond coach and athlete. He suggested that building a friendship with someone he had admired since childhood was among the most meaningful aspects of their association, and credited Zelezny not only for his expertise but also for his character. Breakthrough and subsequent struggles in 2025 The partnership’s biggest milestone came early in 2025, when Chopra breached the elusive 90-metre mark for the first time in his career. He opened the season with a 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League, a moment that marked a significant personal and technical breakthrough.

However, the remainder of the season proved inconsistent. Apart from a single 88.16m effort that earned him victory at the Paris Diamond League, Chopra struggled to consistently hit his usual high standards. His campaign ended on a disappointing note at the World Athletics Championships, where an eighth-place finish brought an end to his remarkable streak of podium finishes. Injury setbacks and Zelezny’s assessment Zelezny later reflected that, despite the perception of a tough year, Chopra’s competitive record in 2025 remained strong. He pointed out that Chopra finished outside the top two only once during the season and attributed the World Championships setback largely to a back injury sustained less than two weeks before the event, which significantly hampered his preparation and performance.