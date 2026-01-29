Australian Open 2026 Women's singles final date, time (IST), live streaming

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
Aryna Sabalenka has cruised into her fourth consecutive Australian Open final with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina in the 2026 semifinals. The Belarusian powerhouse, top seed in Melbourne, showcased her typical aggressive style, overpowering Svitolina from start to finish at the Rod Laver Arena. With this win, Sabalenka has put herself in contention for a third Australian Open title and her fifth Grand Slam overall.
With the final now in sight, Sabalenka will await the winner of the second semifinal between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina. Both players will provide a tough challenge, but Sabalenka’s form and mental toughness make her the clear favorite for the title. Whether it’s Pegula’s consistency or Rybakina’s power, Sabalenka will be determined to add another Grand Slam title to her name, making the upcoming final a thrilling prospect for tennis fans worldwide. For now, Rybakina has bagged the first set in the 2nd semi final 6-3 and is leading the next one 4-2, on her way to another Grand Slam final.