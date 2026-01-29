AUS Open: Sabalenka confirms final berth, beats Svitolina in straight sets

Aryna Sabalenka continued her quest for a fifth Grand Slam title, securing a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open 2026 semifinals. This will be her 4th consecutive Australian Open final now as she looks to add a third title this time. The top seed’s power-packed game was too much for the Ukrainian, as she dominated from start to finish at the Rod Laver Arena. With this win, Sabalenka has sealed her spot in the final, where she will look to add to her growing Grand Slam tally.

Strong Start by Sabalenka

Sabalenka wasted no time asserting her dominance in the match. Despite a lack of heavy serving, which is typically one of her strengths, the Belarusian’s aggressive shot-making carried her through the first set. She was clinical with her power strokes, blasting forehands and backhands past Svitolina. The number 12 seed struggled to find any rhythm, as Sabalenka took the first set 6-2 in just 36 minutes.

Svitolina’s Fightback Cut Short

In the second set, Svitolina showed some resilience. She took an early break and had a 2-1 lead, making a surprising move towards a potential comeback. However, Sabalenka quickly regrouped and leveled the set at 2-2. A strong comeback ensued, with Sabalenka capitalizing on 3 out of 6 break points. She then broke again to lead 4-2, effectively ending Svitolina's hopes of turning the match around.

Svitolina managed to reduce the deficit to 4-3, but Sabalenka remained unshaken. The Belarusian sealed the second set 6-3 with a strong, aggressive finish, clinching the match in just over an hour.

Sabalenka’s Title Ambitions

Sabalenka’s powerful performance has left her in prime position to claim a third Australian Open title, her first since 2023. With the final in sight, she now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina, both of whom will be eager to face Sabalenka in what promises to be a thrilling decider.