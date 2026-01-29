Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / AUS Open: Sabalenka confirms final berth, beats Svitolina in straight sets

AUS Open: Sabalenka confirms final berth, beats Svitolina in straight sets

The top seed's power-packed game was too much for the Ukrainian, as she dominated from start to finish at the Rod Laver Arena.

Aryna Sabalenka is on track to win her 5th Grand Slam title this year

Aryna Sabalenka is on track to win her 5th Grand Slam title this year

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aryna Sabalenka continued her quest for a fifth Grand Slam title, securing a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open 2026 semifinals. This will be her 4th consecutive Australian Open final now as she looks to add a third title this time.  The top seed’s power-packed game was too much for the Ukrainian, as she dominated from start to finish at the Rod Laver Arena. With this win, Sabalenka has sealed her spot in the final, where she will look to add to her growing Grand Slam tally.
 
Strong Start by Sabalenka
 
Sabalenka wasted no time asserting her dominance in the match. Despite a lack of heavy serving, which is typically one of her strengths, the Belarusian’s aggressive shot-making carried her through the first set. She was clinical with her power strokes, blasting forehands and backhands past Svitolina. The number 12 seed struggled to find any rhythm, as Sabalenka took the first set 6-2 in just 36 minutes.
 

Also Read

Australian Open 2026

Australian Open 2026 men's singles semifinals date, time and live streaming

AUS Open 2026 women's singles semis schedule

Australian open 2026 women's singles semifinals date, time, live streaming

Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2026

Sabalenka and Svitolina set for Australian Open semifinal showdown

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic reaches Australian Open semis after Musetti retires injured

Carlos Alcaraz, Carlos, Alcaraz

Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz beats de Minaur to reach maiden semis

Svitolina’s Fightback Cut Short
 
In the second set, Svitolina showed some resilience. She took an early break and had a 2-1 lead, making a surprising move towards a potential comeback. However, Sabalenka quickly regrouped and leveled the set at 2-2. A strong comeback ensued, with Sabalenka capitalizing on 3 out of 6 break points. She then broke again to lead 4-2, effectively ending Svitolina's hopes of turning the match around.
 
Svitolina managed to reduce the deficit to 4-3, but Sabalenka remained unshaken. The Belarusian sealed the second set 6-3 with a strong, aggressive finish, clinching the match in just over an hour.
 
Sabalenka’s Title Ambitions
 
Sabalenka’s powerful performance has left her in prime position to claim a third Australian Open title, her first since 2023. With the final in sight, she now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina, both of whom will be eager to face Sabalenka in what promises to be a thrilling decider.

More From This Section

Alexander Zverev

Australian Open 2026: Zverev knocks out Tien in quarterfinal thriller

Aryna Sabalenka, Aryna, Sabalenka

Australian Open 2026: Sabalenka beats Jovic convincingly to enter semis

Elina Svitolina

Australian Open 2026: Elina ousts Gauff, to challenge Sabalenka in semis

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner shrugs off heat to book Australian Open quarterfinal spot

Taylor Fritz, Taylor, Fritz

Injured Taylor Fritz knocked out by Lorenzo Musetti at Australian Open

Topics : Australian Open Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance