Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest player to win career slam

The highly anticipated Australian Open 2026 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic began with a blistering start from the Serbian. Djokovic immediately took the lead, holding his serve comfortably in the opening game, and then broke Alcaraz's serve to move ahead 3-1. The Spaniard struggled with his first serves, which allowed Djokovic to apply constant pressure.After a tough 6-minute rally, Djokovic capitalized on an unforced error from Alcaraz and took the first break of the match, leading 4-1. Despite Alcaraz's efforts to rally, Djokovic's impeccable serving and aggressive groundstrokes handed him a dominant 6-2 first-set win.

Set 2: Alcaraz Responds Strongly The second set saw a rejuvenated Alcaraz, who bounced back with much-needed intensity. The Spaniard broke Djokovic’s serve early, leading 3-1 with some powerful forehands and precise drop shots. Alcaraz’s first serve started clicking, and his athleticism allowed him to control the rallies. Despite Djokovic’s relentless attempts to fight back, Alcaraz held firm, taking the set 6-2 to level the match at one set apiece. His fast-moving game and pinpoint volleys left Djokovic scrambling, and the young Spaniard was visibly growing in confidence. Set 3: Alcaraz Gains the Upper Hand With the match finely poised at 1-1, Alcaraz took control in the third set. Both players exchanged serves early on, but Alcaraz capitalized on Djokovic’s slight fatigue, breaking his serve to lead 3-1. Djokovic, though battling hard, couldn’t cope with Alcaraz’s precision and pace. The Spaniard wrapped up the third set 6-3, winning his fourth consecutive game to edge ahead in the match.

Set 4: Alcaraz Secures Career Slam Victory The final set saw Djokovic pushing Alcaraz to the limit. However, the young Spaniard remained unflappable, showing great maturity under pressure. At 5-5, Alcaraz served for the championship, breaking Djokovic’s serve at 7-5. With that, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in history to win the career slam, defeating Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

Carlos Alcaraz scripted history on the night as he beat Novak Djokovic in a 4-set thriller during the final of the Australian Open 2026 and became the youngest player ever to win the career slam in the history of the sport. The Spaniard is the 9th player to complete the career slam, the youngest so far.Alcaraz beat Djokovic 2-6. 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at the Rod Laver Arena to achieve the historic feat in what was a thrilling finale Down Under.A career slam is when a tennis players has won all 4 major Grand Slams (Australian Open, US Open, French Open and Wimbledon) in his/her career.