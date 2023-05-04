BAI starts trials for Asian Games Selection to be held in Hangzhou, China

The Badminton Association of India started trials for the upcoming major team championships. The 2021 World Champion medalists Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen also have to go through the selection process and face off with the young talent of the country.



Based on the selection trials to be held at the Jwala Gutta Academy in Hyderabad from May 4-7, 2023, players will participate in the upcoming Asian Games.



The player who is listed in the top 20 ranks in the BWF world ranking will be directly picked.



Nine men's singles and eight women's singles players will fight and compete for three spots each, while four entries will be there in men's and mixed doubles and three entries in women's doubles.



According to the Badminton Association of India, selectors proposed to pick one pair each for men's and women's doubles and two mixed doubles combinations. The selection process will be done through a round-table format to decide the final combination. China to Host Asian Games

Asian games will take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023. There will be separate championships for men and women followed by individual events, where India can send a maximum of two entries per event. List of players to underwent trials





Women's Singles: Saina Nehwal (withdrew), Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Aditi Bhat, Unnati Hooda, Alisha Naik, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Anupama Upadhyay.

Women's Doubles: Ashwini B /Shikha, Tanisha / Ashwini P, Radhika /Tanvi. Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath, B. Sai Praneeth, Maisnam Meiraba, Bharat Raghav, Ansal Yadav, Siddhant Gupta.