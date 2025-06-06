French Open 2025: Men's singles final date, time, live streaming details

The French Open 2025 is now only two days away from its final conclusion, as on Saturday, June 7, it will host the finals of the women’s singles event between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, followed by the men’s final on Sunday, June 8.

The two semi-finals of the men’s singles took place on Friday, June 6. In the first semi-final, defending champion Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in a hard-fought battle to keep his title defence alive. In the game, the Italian started strong, winning the first set 6-4; however, the Spaniard made a strong comeback and won the close second set 7-6. Alcaraz then went all out in the third set and won 6-0.

The trouble started to mount for Musetti as he looked in an uncomfortable position. He still played the first two games of the fourth round but eventually lost, as Alcaraz led the set 2-0 before the Italian finally decided to retire, giving Alcaraz a walkover win and a chance to win his second French Open Grand Slam in a row. Alcaraz will now face the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in the final, after a day’s rest. French Open 2025: Men's singles finalists Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner / Novak Djokovic French Open 2025: Men's singles final schedule Stage Date Court Player 1 Player 2 Final Sunday, 8 June Court Philippe-Chatrier Carlos Alcaraz (2) Sinner/ Djokovic

