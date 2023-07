Spain's Carlos Alcaraz became the new Wimbledon champion when he defeated record 23-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic in the final of the All England Lawn Championship on Sunday (July 16). 20-year-old Alcaraz used his strong forehands to dash Djokovic's aspirations of winning a year slam in 2023. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an 4 hours 40 minutes of epic battle in the Wimbledon 2023 final.



WATCH Djokovic vs Alcaraz highlights: the championship point







Alcaraz strikes first in the fifth!#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

With the win, the spainard won his second Grand Slam title in his short career. Earlier, he won the 2022 US Open.