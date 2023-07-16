Wimledon 2023: Djokovic vs Alcaraz live match time, streaming in India

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will be up against his biggest challenger Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final of Wimbledon 2023 today (July 16). Alcaraz, the only Spainard after 22-Grand Slam Champion, Rafael Nadal, was up for the challenger since the start of the tournament. Carlos Alcaraz failed to match Djokovic's iron will in the semifinal of the French Open. Though he showed some sign of greatness against Djoker, he suffered from multiple cramps and mental blockage during the Titanic clash.

However, Alcaraz is ready for a challenge this time around.

“He has no weakness. He’s a complete guy, a complete player. He’s amazing. He does nothing wrong on the court. Physically he’s a beast. Mentally he’s a beast. Everything is unbelievable for him,” Alcaraz listed Djokovic's strength after setting up for the high-octane clash.

Djokovic, 36, won the Australian Open and the Roland Garros this year. He has never won a career slam in a single year, and a victory at Wimbledon is a must to continue pursuing that dream. It is only the second major final after victory at the US Open in 2022 for Alcaraz.

The 20-year-old has lost only five games in the year, winning the remaining 40. As a result, he has won five titles this year and has achieved his career-best ranking of number one. On the other hand, Djokovic has won only one title apart from the two Grand Slams and has a win-loss record of 27-4 this year.

What importance does the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic match have?

The Djoker vs Alcaraz clash is all that Tennis fans worldwide have been waiting for. Both the players are physically gruesome, technically awesome and have brilliant know-how of the court all around them. He also has eyes on equalling Roger Federer’s record for most title wins at Wimbledon- Eight.

On the other hand, Alcaraz, who is considered the next best in line, has always sought an opportunity to beat the best. He failed at the French Open 2023 semis but would like to pull things back this time.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlso Alcaraz Head- Head

The two players have only twice. The first meeting was in 2022 during the ATP 1000 Madrid Open where Alcaraz beat the then-number-one seed Djokovic in three sets- 6-7, 7-5, 7-6. The next meeting between the two was in the French Open 2023 Semi-Final where Alcaraz got injured after the first two sets, where he was equal at 1-1 after losing the first 3-6 and winning the second 7-5. He lost the last two 6-1, 6-1 to bow out of the competition.

Djokovic’s record at Wimbledon

The Djoker has appeared in 17 Championships and won seven of them, having made it to the final in eight of them. Djokovic last won at Centre Court in 2013; since then, in his last 39 games, the Djoker has not lost any game. He has won his last 28 games of the grass-court major. He would aim to win his eighth Wimbledon title and fifth title in a row to equal Roger Federer again for a record.



Wimbledon final 2023, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final live match time, live broadcast and streaming in India

When will Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Final will be played on Sunday, July 15th at 6:30 PM IST.

What is the venue of the Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final?

The Wimbledon 2023 Final of the Men’s Singles will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club at Wimbledon in Lonon.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Alcaraz vs Djokovic Wimbledon Final?

Star Sports Network will live broadcast Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Alcaraz vs Djokovic Wimbledon Final?

Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon final match in India.