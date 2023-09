Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

All eyes will be glued to the Television and mobile screens once again today as India's Superstar Neeraj Chopra will be in action in Eugene during the Diamond League final at 12:30 AM IST (September 17). Javelin thrower Neeraj will defend his Diamond League title against the familiar rivals.

25-year-old Chopra is a current Diamond League champion in the javelin throw event. He lifted the Diamond League trophy in Zurich last year (2022), and he would be looking to do the same again after dominating the season, which saw him win his maiden World Championships title in Budapest in August.