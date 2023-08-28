Confirmation

Neeraj Chopra records: The 'Golden Boy' now has everything his sport offers

Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra has won gold in Asian Games (2018) and CWG (2018), besides four individual Diamond League Meeting titles and the Diamond League champion's trophy last year.

Neeraj Chopra

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:01 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra made his country proud again. With a big throw of 88.17 metres, Neeraj won the Gold medal in the Javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. 25-year-old Neeraj also scripted a new history, becoming the first Indian to win the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final in the early hour of Monday.

Meanwhile, in another first, three Indians finished in the top eight with Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) taking the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Never before did three Indians finish in the top eight of an event in the World Championships.

World Athletics Championships 2023: Final score

Rank ATHLETE NAT Best throw 1st Attempt 2nd Attempt 3rd Attempt 4th Attempt 5th Attempt 6th Attempt
1 Neeraj CHOPRA IND 88.17 X 88.17 86.32 84.64 87.73 84
2 Arshad NADEEM PAK 87.82 74.8 82.81 87.82 87.15 X 81.9
3 Jakub VADLEJCH CZE 86.67 82.59 84.18 83.65 83.62 86.67 X
4 Julian WEBER GER 85.79 80.43 85.79 76.86 82.55 82.81 79
5 Kishore JENA IND 84.77 75.7 82.82 X 80.19 84.77 X
6 DP MANU IND 84.14 78.44 X 83.72 X 83.48 84.1
7 Oliver HELANDER FIN 83.38 83.38 81.44 X X X 82.9
8 Edis MATUSEVIČIUS LTU 82.29 75.13 80.42 82.29 79.17 X 77.5
Source: World Athletics
 
How did Neeraj perform in the Javelin throw final?

The 25-year-old Chopra achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt. He had a foul to start with, but then got 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m.

Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion, Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season's best throw of 87.82m, while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic got the bronze. 

Neeraj draws level with Abhinav Bindra

Chopra has now become only the second Indian -- after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra -- to hold the Olympics and World Championships title simultaneously. Bindra won the World Championships title when he was 23, and the Olympics gold at 25.


Neeraj Chopra now has everything

With his feat on Sunday, Chopra has won every title his sport offers. He has won gold in the Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides four individual Diamond League Meeting titles (two each in 2022 and 2023) and the Diamond League champion's trophy last year.

He also became junior world champion in 2016 and won the Asian Championships title in 2017.

Neeraj Chopra's various firsts

Chopra, the first Indian Olympic track and field gold medallist in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, won a silver in the 2022 edition of the World Championships.

Before him, legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had won a bronze in the 2003 World Championships.

Neeraj Chopra in elite list of athletes

The Indian superstar also became only the third javelin thrower in history to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships titles after the iconic Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway.

Zelezny clinched Olympics gold in 1992, 1996 and 200 while winning World Championships title in 1993, 1995 and 2001. Thorkildsen won gold in the 2008 Olympics and 2009 World Championships.

Neeraj Chopra's best throws

Neeraj Chopra's highest/best javelin throw

Rank Throw Competition Date
1 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22
2 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22
3 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 26-Aug-22
4 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q 25-Aug-23
5 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23
6 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22
7 88.39m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q 21-Jul-22
8 88.13m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F 23-Jul-22
9 88.17m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F 27-08-2023
10 88.07m Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala, India) 5-Mar-21
11 88.06m Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta, Indonesia) 27-Aug-18
12 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22
13 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom, South Africa) 28-Jan-20
14 87.80m Federation Cup (Patiala, India) 17-Mar-21
15 87.66m Lausanne Diamond League 2023 (Switzerland) 30-Jun-23
16 87.58m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21
17 87.46m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22
18 87.43m Doha Diamond League (Qatar) 4-May-18
19 87.03m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21
20 87.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22
21 86.92m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22
22 86.84m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22
23 86.79m Kuortane Games 2021 (Finland) 26-Jun-21
24 86.69m Kuortane Games 2022 (Finland) 18-Jun-22
25 86.67m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22
26 86.65m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifying (Japan) 4-Aug-21
27 86.52m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23
28 86.48m World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz, Poland) 23-Jul-16
29 86.47m Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast, Australia) 14-Apr-18
*Source: Olympics.com

Topics : Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships Asian Games CWG athletics BS Web Reports sports

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

