Neeraj Chopra records: The 'Golden Boy' now has everything his sport offers

Neeraj Chopra made his country proud again. With a big throw of 88.17 metres, Neeraj won the Gold medal in the Javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. 25-year-old Neeraj also scripted a new history, becoming the first Indian to win the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final in the early hour of Monday.
Meanwhile, in another first, three Indians finished in the top eight with Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) taking the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Never before did three Indians finish in the top eight of an event in the World Championships.
World Athletics Championships 2023: Final score
|Rank
|ATHLETE
|NAT
|Best throw
|1st Attempt
|2nd Attempt
|3rd Attempt
|4th Attempt
|5th Attempt
|6th Attempt
|1
|Neeraj CHOPRA
|IND
|88.17
|X
|88.17
|86.32
|84.64
|87.73
|84
|2
|Arshad NADEEM
|PAK
|87.82
|74.8
|82.81
|87.82
|87.15
|X
|81.9
|3
|Jakub VADLEJCH
|CZE
|86.67
|82.59
|84.18
|83.65
|83.62
|86.67
|X
|4
|Julian WEBER
|GER
|85.79
|80.43
|85.79
|76.86
|82.55
|82.81
|79
|5
|Kishore JENA
|IND
|84.77
|75.7
|82.82
|X
|80.19
|84.77
|X
|6
|DP MANU
|IND
|84.14
|78.44
|X
|83.72
|X
|83.48
|84.1
|7
|Oliver HELANDER
|FIN
|83.38
|83.38
|81.44
|X
|X
|X
|82.9
|8
|Edis MATUSEVIČIUS
|LTU
|82.29
|75.13
|80.42
|82.29
|79.17
|X
|77.5
Source: World Athletics
How did Neeraj perform in the Javelin throw final?
The 25-year-old Chopra achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt. He had a foul to start with, but then got 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m.
Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion, Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season's best throw of 87.82m, while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic got the bronze.
Neeraj draws level with Abhinav Bindra
Chopra has now become only the second Indian -- after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra -- to hold the Olympics and World Championships title simultaneously. Bindra won the World Championships title when he was 23, and the Olympics gold at 25.
Neeraj Chopra now has everything
With his feat on Sunday, Chopra has won every title his sport offers. He has won gold in the Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides four individual Diamond League Meeting titles (two each in 2022 and 2023) and the Diamond League champion's trophy last year.
He also became junior world champion in 2016 and won the Asian Championships title in 2017.
Neeraj Chopra's various firsts
Chopra, the first Indian Olympic track and field gold medallist in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, won a silver in the 2022 edition of the World Championships.
Before him, legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had won a bronze in the 2003 World Championships.
Neeraj Chopra in elite list of athletes
The Indian superstar also became only the third javelin thrower in history to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships titles after the iconic Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway.
Zelezny clinched Olympics gold in 1992, 1996 and 200 while winning World Championships title in 1993, 1995 and 2001. Thorkildsen won gold in the 2008 Olympics and 2009 World Championships.
Neeraj Chopra's best throws
Neeraj Chopra's highest/best javelin throw
*Source: Olympics.com
|Rank
|Throw
|Competition
|Date
|1
|89.94m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|30-Jun-22
|2
|89.30m
|Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland)
|14-Jun-22
|3
|89.08m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2022
|26-Aug-22
|4
|88.77m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q
|25-Aug-23
|5
|88.67m
|Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar)
|5-May-23
|6
|88.44m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|8-Sep-22
|7
|88.39m
|World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q
|21-Jul-22
|8
|88.13m
|World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F
|23-Jul-22
|9
|88.17m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F
|27-08-2023
|10
|88.07m
|Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala, India)
|5-Mar-21
|11
|88.06m
|Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta, Indonesia)
|27-Aug-18
|12
|88.00m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|8-Sep-22
|13
|87.86m
|ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom, South Africa)
|28-Jan-20
|14
|87.80m
|Federation Cup (Patiala, India)
|17-Mar-21
|15
|87.66m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2023 (Switzerland)
|30-Jun-23
|16
|87.58m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan)
|7-Aug-21
|17
|87.46m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|30-Jun-22
|18
|87.43m
|Doha Diamond League (Qatar)
|4-May-18
|19
|87.03m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan)
|7-Aug-21
|20
|87.00m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|8-Sep-22
|21
|86.92m
|Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland)
|14-Jun-22
|22
|86.84m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|30-Jun-22
|23
|86.79m
|Kuortane Games 2021 (Finland)
|26-Jun-21
|24
|86.69m
|Kuortane Games 2022 (Finland)
|18-Jun-22
|25
|86.67m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|30-Jun-22
|26
|86.65m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifying (Japan)
|4-Aug-21
|27
|86.52m
|Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar)
|5-May-23
|28
|86.48m
|World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz, Poland)
|23-Jul-16
|29
|86.47m
|Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast, Australia)
|14-Apr-18