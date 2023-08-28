Neeraj Chopra records: The 'Golden Boy' now has everything his sport offers

Neeraj Chopra made his country proud again. With a big throw of 88.17 metres, Neeraj won the Gold medal in the Javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. 25-year-old Neeraj also scripted a new history, becoming the first Indian to win the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final in the early hour of Monday.





World Athletics Championships 2023: Final score



Rank ATHLETE NAT Best throw 1st Attempt 2nd Attempt 3rd Attempt 4th Attempt 5th Attempt 6th Attempt 1 Neeraj CHOPRA IND 88.17 X 88.17 86.32 84.64 87.73 84 2 Arshad NADEEM PAK 87.82 74.8 82.81 87.82 87.15 X 81.9 3 Jakub VADLEJCH CZE 86.67 82.59 84.18 83.65 83.62 86.67 X 4 Julian WEBER GER 85.79 80.43 85.79 76.86 82.55 82.81 79 5 Kishore JENA IND 84.77 75.7 82.82 X 80.19 84.77 X 6 DP MANU IND 84.14 78.44 X 83.72 X 83.48 84.1 7 Oliver HELANDER FIN 83.38 83.38 81.44 X X X 82.9 8 Edis MATUSEVIČIUS LTU 82.29 75.13 80.42 82.29 79.17 X 77.5 Meanwhile, in another first, three Indians finished in the top eight with Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) taking the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Never before did three Indians finish in the top eight of an event in the World Championships.

Source: World Athletics



How did Neeraj perform in the Javelin throw final?

The 25-year-old Chopra achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt. He had a foul to start with, but then got 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m.

Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion, Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season's best throw of 87.82m, while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic got the bronze.

Neeraj draws level with Abhinav Bindra







Neeraj Chopra now has everything

With his feat on Sunday, Chopra has won every title his sport offers. He has won gold in the Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018), besides four individual Diamond League Meeting titles (two each in 2022 and 2023) and the Diamond League champion's trophy last year. Chopra has now become only the second Indian -- after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra -- to hold the Olympics and World Championships title simultaneously. Bindra won the World Championships title when he was 23, and the Olympics gold at 25.

He also became junior world champion in 2016 and won the Asian Championships title in 2017.

Neeraj Chopra's various firsts

Chopra, the first Indian Olympic track and field gold medallist in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, won a silver in the 2022 edition of the World Championships.

Before him, legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had won a bronze in the 2003 World Championships.

Neeraj Chopra in elite list of athletes

The Indian superstar also became only the third javelin thrower in history to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships titles after the iconic Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway.

Zelezny clinched Olympics gold in 1992, 1996 and 200 while winning World Championships title in 1993, 1995 and 2001. Thorkildsen won gold in the 2008 Olympics and 2009 World Championships.

Neeraj Chopra's best throws