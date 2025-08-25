Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Djokovic goes 19-0 in US Open first rounds, wins 1st match since Wimbledon

Djokovic goes 19-0 in US Open first rounds, wins 1st match since Wimbledon

It was the 24-time Grand Slam champion's first match since Wimbledon and one that made it tough to tell if the 38-year-old remains a real contender to win a fifth title in Flushing Meadows

Novak Djokovic, Novak, Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Learner Tien, of the United States, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York.(Photo:PTI)
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Novak Djokovic improved to 19-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open, battling through some leg troubles to beat Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Djokovic had his hands on his knees multiple times in the second set and received treatment on his right big toe after it. But after having his serve broken in the first game of the third set, he won the next five games to regain control Sunday night.

It was the 24-time Grand Slam champion's first match since Wimbledon and one that made it tough to tell if the 38-year-old remains a real contender to win a fifth title in Flushing Meadows. He rolled through the first set in just 24 minutes, then looked weary in a second set that took nearly an hour longer.

The No. 7-seeded Djokovic has made a career of wearing down his opponents, but he looked like the one who was feeling it physically in the second set against an opponent who was half his age.

To be quite honest with you, I wish I had Learner Tien's age but that's not possible, Djokovic said in his post-match interview.

His face reddened and he was huffing and puffing so much by the time the tiebreaker arrived that he received his second time violation of the match during it, costing him a first serve.

Tien won the point on Djokovic's second serve to tie it at 3-all, before Djokovic won the next four points.

He was then visited by the trainer at his seat. Djokovic had appeared to be bothered by his lower left leg late in the set, but it was his right foot that received treatment during the medical timeout.

Djokovic felt better in the third set, pulling away for his 75th consecutive first-round win at a Grand Slam tournament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emma Raducanu secures first US Open match success since 2021 crown

US Open 2025: Bonzi knocks Medvedev out in first round, wins five-set epic

India aims to be among top 5 sporting nations by 2047: Mansukh Mandaviya

Rohit wins javelin gold, eyes Worlds spot; Sreeshankar falls short

Aishwary claims gold in Asian Shooting Championship, Adriyan wins in junior

Topics :Novak DjokovicUS OpenTennis News

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story