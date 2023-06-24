Don't need certificate: Yogeshwar on Vinesh's Brij Bhushan's lackey remark

Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said the wrestling world will remember Yogeshwar Dutt for being a spineless lackey of outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, hours after the London Olympic medallist questioned the exemption granted to her and five others from the Asian Games and World Championships trials.

Phogat also alleged that Yogeshwar had laughed off the sexual harassment complaints against the WFI chief during the oversight panel hearings where he allegedly told one of the women wrestlers that "such things happen".

Dutt was one of the six members of the oversight panel formed by the government to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Singh. The government had not made public all the findings of the probe.

London Olympic medallist Dutt posted a twitter video on Friday, questioning the logic and criteria behind such an exemption. A little over two hours after Dutt's tweet, Vinesh came out with a long statement.

Responding to the allegations by Vinesh, Dutt said he did not need a certificate from her and challenged her to name the woman wrestler who he had approached and commented.

He also claimed that it was Vinesh, who was involved in corruption as she got a member from husband's family Rs 25 lakh as prize money from Haryana government when the money should have been given to her actual coach and her uncle Mahavir Phogat.

Dutt also claimed that several coaches involved in the protest had actually offered him to lead the protest and become WFI President.

It was first reported by PTI on Thursday that six protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and his wife Sangeeta Phogat, will have to win just one bout against the winner of stage-one trials to be on the Indian team for the Asian Games and World Championships.

"The whole wrestling world understood that Yogeshwar was eating leftover from Brij Bhushan's plate. If anyone raises voice against injustice in the society, then Yogeshwar definitely vomits," Vinesh wrote on her official twitter page.

"He also called the family members of many women wrestlers and told them to keep their daughters under control. He was already publicly giving statements against women wrestlers, yet he was kept in both the committees.

"He constantly prevented wrestlers and coaches from joining the protest. The whole wrestling world understood that Yogeshwar was eating out of Brij Bhushan's plate," she wrote.

The fiery Vinesh, double Asian Games and triple CWG gold medallist didn't stop short of calling Yogeshwar, a Brij Bhushan lackey and someone who has betrayed his own fraternity.

"Wrestling world will always remember you for licking the feet of Brij Bhushan," she wrote.

"As long as a Jaichand like Yogeshwar remains in wrestling, surely the spirits of the oppressors will remain high," she said in a reference to Kanauj King Jaichand, who is historically remembered for conspiring with Muhammad of Ghor to defeat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Vinesh also alleged that Yogeshwar tried to mentally disintegrate the complainants during the hearings.

"When I heard Yogeshwar Dutt's ugly laugh, it stuck in my mind. He was a part of both the committees, formed to probe allegations (by wrestlers). When women wrestlers were narrating their ordeals in front of the committee members, he used to laugh.

"When two female wrestlers came out to drink water, he followed them and said nothing will happen to Brij Bhushan. Go and resume your practice," the cousin of BJP leader Babita Phogat, remarked.

Vinesh also alleged that Dutt asked female wrestlers to agree for a compromise and drop charges against Singh.

"He told another female wrestler in a very lewd manner that all this (sexual harassment) happens, don't create a big issue out of it. Let me know if you need anything. After the committee meeting, Yogeshwar leaked the names of women complainants to Brij Bhushan and the media.

Yogeshwar, in a live address on twitter late in the evening challenged Vinesh to reveal the name of woman wrestler he had stopped.

"If I have stopped any girl, she can come forward, her parents can come forward. She is saying that I offered them help of any kind but actually I can't get anyone selected in the team, nor can I get someone inducted in the national camp. I don't have that power."



On allegations that he was WFI chief's lackey, Dutt said he was hardly in touch with anyone in the Federation and it was Vinesh who got several favours from the sports body.

"After 2016, I have hardly gone to Federation office. I did not travel as coach and I am not even the state body of Haryana and not part of WFI. I contested two elections, Brij Bhushan did not campaign for me. If I were close, he would have come.

"When he contested election, I did not campaign for him."



He revealed how Vinesh got her things done from WFI.

"Now I will share who actually had goodwill with the Federation. In 2017, you were selected for 48kg Indoor Asian Games without trial. You wanted to play in 53kg, it was accepted. Then you chose not to compete.

"The wrestler who was shifted to 48 from 53, did not get medal because of weight cut. Despite this, WFI did not penalise you.

"In 2018, you competed in the Asian Games without giving trials. You put WFI under pressure. They agreed because you were a good wrestler. You were a medal hopeful.

"So, who is closer to Federation, you are I? he counter-questioned.

"In 2022 World Championship also, you wanted to go without trials but you were asked to compete because there was a good competitor in Antim Panghal."



On being called as traitor, Dutt shot back by saying, "Entire country knows who is Jaichand and who is Bhagat Singh. No one needs your certificate. Entire Haryana state knows you, and all of you."



"Everyone knows that your coach is your uncle Mahabir Phogat but you declared that your coach is Om Prakash and entire prize money of Rs 25-30 lakh you got from Haryana government, you gave it to him.

"He is not your coach, why you gave him the money. Let me share. Because he is maternal uncle (mama) of your husband. You left your own uncle. I have lot of things to say but won't say."



Dutt also revealed that Vinesh got a new placing in Railways and wondered how the government was agreeing to every demand of hers.

"In RSPB, you got a world cadet medallist and Dhyanchand awardee transferred and took his place. What kind of protest it was, that you are getting everything you want? Where is that fight which you had initiated?



"The real harassment has begun now. The junior wrestlers are being harassed. "



Vinesh said Yogeshwar hasn't been able to win any election because he is a traitor and a "poisonous snake".

"Because of betraying the society, you have fallen on your face twice in the elections. And I challenge that you will never win an election in your life, because the society is always careful of poisonous snakes and never lets it set foot."



Responding to that, Dutt said if losing an election makes him bad, then Brij Bhushan has won six elections so he must be a good man.