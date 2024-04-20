Encourage girls in sports, they will bring smile on parents' faces: Sachin

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday urged people to encourage and support girls in the field of sports, and said the children will shine and bring a smile on parents' faces.

Tendulkar and his wife Anjali were in Ranchi to motivate girl football players of the Yuwa Foundation' at Ormanjhi block of the district. Yuwa and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation work together here to train and promote girl footballers.

The cricket legend interacted with the players at their school located near Rukka Dam, and termed the day as remarkable.

"Children's energy is infectious. I saw them working hard and enjoying themselves. I recalled my childhood," Tendulkar said, speaking to media persons.

"I got inspiration from many children because this journey is not easy for them. There are several difficulties in their lives. They go to play football, which sometimes is not liked by parents. I would like to tell them to encourage children and support them. These children will bring a smile on their faces," he said.

Speaking about the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, he said it is engaged in three verticals education, sports and health.

"Education is because my father was a professor, health because my wife is a doctor and sports because I am into it. If these three are put together, it can shape the future of the country," the batting great said.

Lauding the Yuwa Foundation, Tendulkar said he found sincerity, honesty and commitment in it.



"Their team is honing the skills of girls, changing their lives, giving direction to their lives... The girls will go on to shine, he said.

Tendulkar said spending time with the players made him extremely happy.

"The reason behind me coming here is the children. If we get a chance to smile because of them, there can't be anything bigger than that. I will come here again soon," he said.

The former India captain, who is also the national icon for voter awareness and education, appealed to people to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls.

There is always this thought; what my one vote will do. But, it does matter. If you want to take the future of the country forward, cast your vote for whosoever you want. Every vote will matter, Tendulkar said.