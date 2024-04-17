Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Sakshi Malik becomes first Indian wrestler to feature in Time's 100 list

Sakshi Malik becomes first Indian wrestler to feature in Time's 100 list

Sakshi gave up wrestling on the day a faction led by Sanjay Singh, an aide of Brijbhushan Sharan Singh was elected to head WFI

Sakshi Malik (Photo: PTI)
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 8:45 PM IST
Wrestler Sakshi Malik, who along with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia was the face of the wrestlers' protest in India, has managed to feature in Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list, released on Wednesday, April 17.

First Indian Wrestler on the Most Influential People List

The 28-year-old gave up wrestling by literally hanging her boots in her hand and placing them on the table in front of the press on the day a faction led by Sanjay Singh, an aide of the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, was elected to once again head the WFI. Sakshi is the first Indian wrestler to be named in Time's 100 list.


Why was Sakshi named in Time's 100 List?

"This fight is no longer only for India’s female wrestlers. It is for the daughters of India whose voices have been silenced time and again," Sakshi said after being named in the list.

Sakshi, an Olympic bronze medallist from Rio 2016, has been named in the list for spearheading the relentless fight against alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by Brij Bhushan.

The fight led by Sakshi, Vinesh, and Bajrang, and supported by many at different times throughout 2023, became the focal point of discussion at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.


What became of the Wrestlers' Protest Spearheaded by Sakshi Malik?

The protest, which began in January last year, became a year-long battle against Singh, drawing support and attention both in India and abroad. A charge sheet was filed against Singh, but he continues to deny the allegations.

Other Indians to feature in the list include actress Alia Bhatt, Indo-British actor Dev Patel, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Topics :Sakshi MalikWrestling Federation of IndiaBrijbhushan Sharan SinghTIME's 100 most influentialBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

