FIFA Club World Cup R016: Benfica vs Chelsea live match time, streaming

ALSO READ: Low group stage turnout puts pressure on FIFA Club World Cup knock Chelsea will lock horns with Portuguese giants Benfica in the last 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Saturday evening, with a quarter-final place on the line. The match, set to take place in Charlotte, brings together two of Europe’s most historic clubs in what promises to be a closely contested encounter.

Having finished second in Group D, Chelsea may consider themselves fortunate with their draw. A group-stage loss to Flamengo meant they avoided a more difficult path that would have seen them face German champions Bayern Munich. Instead, they take on a Benfica side that topped Group C, highlighted by a strong victory over Bayern in their final group match.

Despite being favourites on paper, Chelsea know they must approach the tie with focus. Benfica have a wealth of experience in European knockout competitions, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, and possess players capable of turning a game in an instant. With both teams bringing high-quality squads and plenty of motivation, this clash could be one of the standout fixtures of the round. Benfica Team News Benfica remain without long-term absentees Alexander Bah and Manu Silva, both of whom continue their recovery from injury. Midfielder Florentino Luís is also set to miss out, having not featured since sustaining a shoulder injury on matchday one. On a positive note, Andrea Belotti is available again after serving a suspension and will look to reclaim a starting spot ahead of in-form striker Vangelis Pavlidis, who netted his 30th goal of the season against Auckland. Veteran Ángel Di María is expected to continue in attack after scoring three penalties in three games, with Schjelderup also likely to start. In midfield, Renato Sanches and Leandro Barreiro may keep their places, although Orkun Kökçü is pushing for a recall.

Chelsea Team News Wesley Fofana has joined Chelsea’s camp in the United States but remains unavailable as he continues recovering from a thigh injury. Nicolas Jackson will serve the second and final match of his suspension, meaning Liam Delap is expected to start up front. Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto could return to the starting XI, likely replacing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Christopher Nkunku. Enzo Fernández is poised to face his former club Benfica in midfield, alongside Moisés Caicedo. In defence, Reece James, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella are in contention to start alongside Tosin Adarabioyo, shielding goalkeeper Robert Sánchez.

Benfica vs Chelsea Starting 11 (Probable): Benfica starting 11 (probable): Trubin; Aursnes, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Barreiro, Sanches; Di María, Prestianni, Schjelderup; Pavlidis Chelsea Starting 11 (Probable): Sánchez; James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Delap FIFA Club World Cup R016: Benfica vs Chelsea – Live Telecast and Streaming Details When will the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Benfica and Chelsea be played? The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Benfica and Chelsea will be played on June 29. What time will the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Benfica and Chelsea begin on June 29?

The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Benfica and Chelsea will kick off at 1:30 AM IST (June 29). What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Benfica and Chelsea? The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Benfica and Chelsea will take place at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina. Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Benfica and Chelsea be available in India? The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Benfica and Chelsea will not be available in India.