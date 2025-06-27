Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Neeraj Chopra turns fan's wish into a VVIP trip for NC Classic event

Neeraj Chopra Classic is India's flagship international javelin competition, announced earlier this year by the Olympic gold medallist

Neeraj Chopra
Spearheaded by Chopra and held in collaboration with JSW Sports, NC Classic has received official recognition from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI)
In a heartwarming gesture, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has sponsored a fan’s all-expenses-paid trip to Bengaluru to attend the Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5 — India's first global javelin competition.
 
An X user, Ranjith from Coimbatore, reposted a video of the NC Classic event that is going to be held in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, saying: "If anyone sponsors me ₹2,000, I can go to watch this from Coimbatore."
 
On Friday, Chopra reposted his post, saying that he will sponsor Ranjith's trip to Bengaluru for the event.
 
"Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the NC Classic is on me! And thanks to Radisson Hotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon!" Chopra said, in a post on X.
 
The post has garnered a lot of attention and appreciation online.

What is Neeraj Chopra Classic?

 
Neeraj Chopra Classic is India’s flagship international javelin competition, announced earlier this year by the Olympic gold medallist. It was earlier scheduled for May 24, but was postponed amid the conflict and tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.
 
Spearheaded by Chopra and held in collaboration with JSW Sports, the event has received official recognition from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). As a World Athletics Gold Label competition, the event will see participation from leading javelin throwers across the globe, making it a first for India. Chopra had also invited Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem for the event; however, he later opted out.
 
After the Pahalgam attack, Chopra also said: "After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question. My country and its interests will always come first."

