French Open 2025 champion Coco Gauff opens up about her future post-tennis

Fresh off her French Open 2025 triumph, Coco Gauff is not only preparing for her campaign at Wimbledon, but also mapping out a future that stretches far beyond tennis. In a recent conversation, Gauff reflected on balancing her sporting career with off-court ambitions. Though she didn’t label herself a “star”, she acknowledged the shift in her life since achieving global recognition. Smiling, she noted how strange it still feels to use the term, but admitted that from a young age, she had always wanted to grow beyond tennis, building a name in more than one arena.

Building a Legacy Outside Tennis

At just 21 years old, Gauff is already shaping a legacy that transcends the sport. Ranked world No. 2 and a Grand Slam champion, she is also a voice for social causes and one of the most marketable athletes in the world. According to Sportico, she earned over $30 million last year, with a significant portion coming from sponsorships with brands like UPS, New Balance, Rolex, and Barilla. Gauff has even launched her own management firm, signalling clear intent to prepare for life after tennis while she’s still at the peak of her career.

Gaining Insight from Business Mentors

Gauff admitted that while business doesn’t come as naturally to her as tennis, she is eager to learn and grow. She shared that finishing high school sparked the desire to engage her mind beyond sport. In a recent UPS campaign, Gauff partnered with business coach Emma Grede, known for her work with the Kardashian brands, to mentor small business owners. While guiding others, Gauff also gained valuable insights from Grede herself, appreciating the mentorship and viewing it as foundational for her own future ventures.