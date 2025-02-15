FIH Hockey Pro League India men's full schedule, live time and streaming

The Indian men's hockey team will begin their 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
The 2023-24 season was disappointing for India, as they finished seventh in the FIH Hockey Pro League, marking their worst performance. This was a sharp decline from previous years, which saw them finish third and fourth in earlier campaigns. However, the team bounced back strongly, securing a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh.
India's Olympic success was not just about Harmanpreet Singh; it was also driven by a talented squad. Players like Hardik Singh, one of the most skilled attackers, and experienced veterans such as Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Amit Rohidas played key roles in the team's revival.
FIH Pro League India men's full schedule
|FIH Hockey Pro League India schedule (men’s)
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|February 15, Saturday
|India vs Spain
|Bhubaneswar, India
|19:30:00
|February 16, Sunday
|India vs Spain
|Bhubaneswar, India
|19:30:00
|February 18, Tuesday
|India vs Germany
|Bhubaneswar, India
|19:30:00
|February 19, Wednesday
|India vs Germany
|Bhubaneswar, India
|17:15:00
|February 21, Friday
|India vs Ireland
|Bhubaneswar, India
|19:30:00
|February 22, Saturday
|India vs Ireland
|Bhubaneswar, India
|19:30:00
|February 24, Monday
|India vs England
|Bhubaneswar, India
|19:30:00
|February 25, Tuesday
|India vs England
|Bhubaneswar, India
|19:30:00
|June 7, Saturday
|India vs Netherlands
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|19:30:00
|June 9, Monday
|India vs Netherlands
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|18:00:00
|June 11, Wednesday
|India vs Argentina
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|18:30:00
|June 12, Thursday
|India vs Argentina
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|18:30:00
|June 14, Saturday
|India vs Australia
|Antwerp, Belgium
|14:00:00
|June 15, Sunday
|India vs Australia
|Antwerp, Belgium
|14:00:00
|June 21, Saturday
|India vs Belgium
|Antwerp, Belgium
|19:00:00
|June 22, Sunday
|India vs Belgium
|Antwerp, Belgium
|19:00:00
India men's hockey team squad
Indian men’s hockey team: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep Singh
When will Indian men's hockey team play their opening tie in FIH Pro League?
Indian men's hockey team will play their opening tie of FIH Pro League on February 15.
Who will Indian men's hockey team play in their opening tie in FIH Pro League?
Indian men's hockey team will play Spain in their opening tie of FIH Pro League.
Where will the live telecast of the FIH Pro League be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIH Pro League will be available on the Star Sport Select 2 and DD Sports TV channels in India.
Where will the live Streaming of the FIH Pro League be available in India?
The live Streaming of the FIH Pro League will be available on JioHotstar.