FIH Hockey Pro League India men's full schedule, live time and streaming

The Indian men's hockey team will begin their 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The 2023-24 season was disappointing for India, as they finished seventh in the FIH Hockey Pro League, marking their worst performance. This was a sharp decline from previous years, which saw them finish third and fourth in earlier campaigns. However, the team bounced back strongly, securing a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh.

India's Olympic success was not just about Harmanpreet Singh; it was also driven by a talented squad. Players like Hardik Singh, one of the most skilled attackers, and experienced veterans such as Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Amit Rohidas played key roles in the team's revival.

FIH Pro League India men's full schedule FIH Hockey Pro League India schedule (men’s) Date Match Venue Time February 15, Saturday India vs Spain Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00 February 16, Sunday India vs Spain Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00 February 18, Tuesday India vs Germany Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00 February 19, Wednesday India vs Germany Bhubaneswar, India 17:15:00 February 21, Friday India vs Ireland Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00 February 22, Saturday India vs Ireland Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00 February 24, Monday India vs England Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00 February 25, Tuesday India vs England Bhubaneswar, India 19:30:00 June 7, Saturday India vs Netherlands Amsterdam, Netherlands 19:30:00 June 9, Monday India vs Netherlands Amsterdam, Netherlands 18:00:00 June 11, Wednesday India vs Argentina Amsterdam, Netherlands 18:30:00 June 12, Thursday India vs Argentina Amsterdam, Netherlands 18:30:00 June 14, Saturday India vs Australia Antwerp, Belgium 14:00:00 June 15, Sunday India vs Australia Antwerp, Belgium 14:00:00 June 21, Saturday India vs Belgium Antwerp, Belgium 19:00:00 June 22, Sunday India vs Belgium Antwerp, Belgium 19:00:00

India men's hockey team squad

Indian men’s hockey team: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep Singh

FIH Pro League 2025 live telecast and live streaming details

When will Indian men's hockey team play their opening tie in FIH Pro League?

Indian men's hockey team will play their opening tie of FIH Pro League on February 15.

Who will Indian men's hockey team play in their opening tie in FIH Pro League?

Indian men's hockey team will play Spain in their opening tie of FIH Pro League.

Where will the live telecast of the FIH Pro League be available in India?

The live telecast of the FIH Pro League will be available on the Star Sport Select 2 and DD Sports TV channels in India.

Where will the live Streaming of the FIH Pro League be available in India?

The live Streaming of the FIH Pro League will be available on JioHotstar.