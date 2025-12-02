Home / Sports / Other Sports News / FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 5 schedule, results, live streaming

FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 5 schedule, results, live streaming

The tournament unfolds across two major venues, Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium, reflecting India's rising stature as a global hub.

FIH Men's Junior Hockey world cup 2025 Day 5 schedule
FIH Men's Junior Hockey world cup 2025 Day 5 schedule
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
The 2025 FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Tamil Nadu promises thrilling, high-stakes action as young talents compete for international glory with each day of action packed matches. With the tournament entering it's 5th day of action today, teams like hosts India, Spain, Belgium and England will be featuring in their respective matches as the action starts early in the day from 11 AM IST onwards.  
 
The tournament unfolds across two major venues, Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium, reflecting India’s rising stature as a global hub for the sport.
 
This edition also marks a historic expansion to 24 teams, giving developing hockey nations a wider platform while setting the stage for high-quality contests right from the opening rounds. Powerhouses such as India, Germany, Australia, Argentina, and the Netherlands will aim to stamp their authority, but several lesser-fancied teams from Asia, Europe, and the Americas have the potential to spring big surprises. 
 
FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 5 schedule 
FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup Day 5 schedule
Date & Time Match (Pool) Result Status Venue
02/12/25 11:00 ESP vs NAM (Pool D) 13-0 Full time Madurai
02/12/25 13:15 EGY vs BEL (Pool D) 0-1 2nd QTR Madurai
02/12/25 13:30 CHI vs OMA (Pool B) 0-0 1st QTR Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium – Pitch 1
02/12/25 15:30 NED vs AUT (Pool E) TBD Upcoming Madurai
02/12/25 15:45 FRA vs BAN (Pool F) TBD Upcoming Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium – Pitch 1
02/12/25 17:45 ENG vs MAS (Pool E) TBD Upcoming Madurai
02/12/25 18:00 KOR vs AUS (Pool F) TBD Upcoming Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium – Pitch 1
02/12/25 20:00 IND vs SUI (Pool B) TBD Upcoming Madurai
 
FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 5 live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will the Day 5 of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup begin?
 
Day 5 of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup began at 11:00 AM IST.
 
What are the venues for FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup matches in India?
 
The venues for the Junior Hockey WC matches are Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium.
 
Where will the live telecast of Day 5 of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup be available in India?
 
The live telecast of Day 5 of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of Day 5 of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup be available in India?
 
The live streaming of Day 5 of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

