Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Belgium, Spain standing

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Belgium, Spain standing

A total of 24 teams are participating in the 2025 Junior Hockey World Cup in India, divided into six pools of four teams each.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 points table
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The much-anticipated Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 began today in India, with teams from Pool A, Pool B, Pool C, and Pool D in action. The hosts, India, also kicked off their campaign against Chile in the final match of the day. They started on a high with a massive 7–0 win over Chile to go top of the Pool B points table, with the same three points but a higher goal difference.
 
Earlier in the day in Pool A, Germany defeated South Africa, while Ireland edged past Canada 4–3 in a tight contest in Madurai. Over in Pool C, Argentina produced a strong performance to beat Japan 4–1 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, followed by Pool D side Spain registering a commanding 8–0 win over Egypt in Madurai. 
 
The Pool C clash between New Zealand and the People’s Republic of China saw the Kiwis prevail 5–3 in an entertaining encounter in Chennai. In another Pool D fixture, Belgium delivered the biggest victory of the day with a dominant 12–1 triumph over Namibia. The action concluded with Pool B contenders Switzerland comfortably beating Oman 4–0 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.
 
Teams from Pools E and F will be in action on Saturday.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Points table

Pool A:
 
Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Germany 1 1 0 0 4 3
2 Ireland 1 1 0 0 1 3
3 Canada 1 0 0 1 –1 0
4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 -4 0
 
Pool B:
 
Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 India 1 1 0 0 7 3
2 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 4 3
3 Oman 1 0 0 1 -4 0
4 Chile 1 0 0 1 -7 0
 
Pool C:
 
Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 3 3
2 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 3
3 China 1 0 0 1 –2 0
4 Japan 1 0 0 1 -3 0
 
Pool D:
 
Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 11 3
2 Spain 1 1 0 0 8 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 -8 0
4 Namibia 1 0 0 1 -11 0
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ahmedabad confirmed as official venue for 2030 Commonwealth Games by CSGA

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Updated points table, qualification scenarios

India vs Malaysia Sultan Azlan Shah Cup HIGHLIGHTS: IND back on winning ways with 4-3 win over MAL

Indian hockey team lose to Belgium 2-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

Vedanta and CFI successfully conclude Tour-De-Thar, celebrating endurance

Topics :Hockey NewsIndian Hockey TeamHockey World Cup

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story