Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Belgium, Spain standing

The much-anticipated Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 began today in India, with teams from Pool A, Pool B, Pool C, and Pool D in action. The hosts, India, also kicked off their campaign against Chile in the final match of the day. They started on a high with a massive 7–0 win over Chile to go top of the Pool B points table, with the same three points but a higher goal difference.

Earlier in the day in Pool A, Germany defeated South Africa, while Ireland edged past Canada 4–3 in a tight contest in Madurai. Over in Pool C, Argentina produced a strong performance to beat Japan 4–1 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, followed by Pool D side Spain registering a commanding 8–0 win over Egypt in Madurai.

The Pool C clash between New Zealand and the People’s Republic of China saw the Kiwis prevail 5–3 in an entertaining encounter in Chennai. In another Pool D fixture, Belgium delivered the biggest victory of the day with a dominant 12–1 triumph over Namibia. The action concluded with Pool B contenders Switzerland comfortably beating Oman 4–0 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

Teams from Pools E and F will be in action on Saturday.

