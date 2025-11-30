Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Recognise your child's potential and stand by them: Anju Bobby George

Recognise your child's potential and stand by them: Anju Bobby George

The message, in George's words, was clear: understand your child, recognise the talent hidden within them, and stand by them - then success will never be far

Anju Bobby George
Anju Bobby George (Photo: Kamlesh pednekar)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Parents play the most crucial role in identifying and nurturing a child's abilities, said former Indian athlete Anju Bobby George.

She began training at the age of five. "People in the neighbourhood would ask my mother why she was sending me into sports? The mother replied, 'I can see her potential in sports'," George said at an event held on Saturday.

Ignoring what others said, she firmly supported her. She would stand in the scorching sun the entire day while her daughter trained.

The message, in George's words, was clear: understand your child, recognise the talent hidden within them, and stand by them - then success will never be far.

George, a former Indian athlete, Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, Khel Ratna recipient, and Padma Shri awardee, shared these thoughts at the 21st Foundation Day celebration of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School.

Shishir Jaipuria, chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, addressed the gathering and highlighted the school's 21-year journey. He said, "Our educational philosophy is based on the three pillars of new-age learning - ?relevance, resilience, and reflection. We focus on fostering leadership and future readiness in our learners."  Dhwani Jaipuria, director of the Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group, said that every child is unique and possesses a different talent.

The event, themed 'Sadbhav -? The Strength of Our Bonds', highlighted the values of unity, harmony, and shared humanity.

During the event, George also recalled an incident from 2004, when she missed winning a medal for India due to illness. But she persevered, and the next time, she won gold.

She encouraged students, saying, "Dream big. Even if you stumble or fall, tell yourself - ?You are good enough. So dream, and keep dreaming. Success will surely follow."  She also urged the children to give back to society, saying that whatever they achieve or learn, they should return it to the community with a spirit of gratitude.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Oman HIGHLIGHTS Junior Hockey World Cup: India thrash Oman 17-0 to stay undefeated

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams, match time, streaming

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Belgium, Spain standing

India vs Chile HIGHLIGHTS Junior Hockey World Cup: India thrash Chile 7-0 to start campaign on high

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Check full squads of all participating teams

Topics :Anju Bobby GeorgeFemale athletesathletes

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story