Lovlina starts boxing academy in Guwahati, gets Rs 2 crore from CM

The centre is Guwahati's first of its kind and will cater to youth from across Assam and the northeast

Paris: India's Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after winning her women's 75kg Round of 16 boxing match against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has unveiled her boxing academy in Barchandra in north Guwahati and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a grant of Rs 2 crore for its development.

Set up on land purchased by Borgohain in 2021, the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy, inaugurated on Wednesday, aims to provide grassroots boxers with professional infrastructure, including a 26x26 boxing ring and a fully equipped gym.

The centre is Guwahati's first of its kind and will cater to youth from across Assam and the northeast.

"This academy is a vital step towards identifying and developing the next generation of champions from Assam," said Sarma.

He also agreed to aid Lovlina in the acquisition of land and costing for the building of hostels for the athletes.

The minister has also promised to help the academy in covering expenses related to the coaching staff and expansion of the academy.

Lovlina said she began to work on the project after the 2024 Olympics, using her personal funds to create a basic but functional training centre.

My dream is to produce quality boxers who can compete at national as well as international level by 2028," said Lovlina.

The academy has an affordable monthly fee of Rs 500 and will train students in three age groups: 812, 1318, and 18 and above.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :boxing

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

