Lovlina starts boxing academy in Guwahati, gets Rs 2 crore from CM

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has unveiled her boxing academy in Barchandra in north Guwahati and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a grant of Rs 2 crore for its development.

Set up on land purchased by Borgohain in 2021, the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy, inaugurated on Wednesday, aims to provide grassroots boxers with professional infrastructure, including a 26x26 boxing ring and a fully equipped gym.

The centre is Guwahati's first of its kind and will cater to youth from across Assam and the northeast.

"This academy is a vital step towards identifying and developing the next generation of champions from Assam," said Sarma.