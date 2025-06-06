French Open 2025 June 6 Matches: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Sinner eye final spot

Men’s Singles

The first men’s semi-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier features Lorenzo Musetti (8) against Carlos Alcaraz (2) in a tantalising Spanish–Italian duel. Musetti, playing in his first Grand Slam semi-final, will aim to disrupt the rhythm of Alcaraz, who has been clinical and confident throughout the draw.

In the second semi-final of the men's singles event, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner locks horns with Novak Djokovic (6) in a generational battle of baseline brilliance and strategic depth. Their contrasting styles and mental toughness should produce an enthralling contest.

Men’s Doubles

On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, the experienced British duo of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski (8) take on the American team of C. Harrison and E. King (9). Both teams have shown excellent teamwork en route to the semi-finals and will be keen to book their place in the final.