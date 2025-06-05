FIH Pro League 2025 European Leg: India matches time, date, live streaming

The 2024/25 FIH Pro League is all set to return to action, with the world’s top men’s and women’s hockey teams gearing up for a crucial stretch in Amsterdam (7–15 June) and Valencia (7–8 June). With each team having played eight matches, the season has reached its halfway point—and the race for the title in both leagues is still wide open.
In the men’s competition, England currently sit on top of the table with 16 points. But it’s far from a comfortable lead. Olympic champions Belgium are level with them on points, while India are just one behind on 15. The Netherlands, fresh from winning gold at Paris 2024, aren’t far off either with 14 points. Germany remain firmly in the mix with 13, setting the stage for a thrilling battle among the top five sides.
The women’s league is also shaping up for an exciting finish. The Netherlands, who have dominated the international stage in recent years, lead the way with 19 points. Belgium follow closely with 17, and China have quietly built a strong campaign, sitting just behind on 16. Spain and Argentina are tied at 14 points each, making every upcoming fixture potentially decisive.
FIH Pro League 2025 points table:
Men’s:
|Rank
|Country
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|SO-Bonus
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|8
|4
|2
|2
|2
|24
|15
|9
|16
|2
|Belgium
|8
|4
|3
|1
|1
|23
|18
|5
|16
|3
|India
|8
|5
|0
|0
|3
|16
|12
|4
|15
|4
|Netherlands
|8
|2
|4
|4
|2
|19
|19
|0
|14
|5
|Germany
|8
|4
|1
|0
|3
|26
|19
|7
|13
|6
|Australia
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|17
|13
|4
|12
|7
|Spain
|8
|3
|2
|1
|3
|15
|14
|1
|12
|8
|Argentina
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|9
|9
|Ireland
|8
|0
|1
|0
|7
|11
|35
|-24
|1
Also Read
Women’s:
|Rank
|Country
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|SO Bonus
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|32
|12
|20
|19
|2
|Belgium
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|21
|13
|8
|17
|3
|China
|8
|4
|3
|1
|1
|19
|12
|7
|16
|4
|Spain
|8
|4
|1
|1
|3
|15
|17
|−2
|14
|5
|Argentina
|8
|3
|3
|2
|2
|14
|13
|1
|14
|6
|India
|8
|2
|2
|1
|4
|13
|19
|−6
|9
|7
|Australia
|8
|2
|1
|1
|5
|15
|16
|−1
|8
|8
|Germany
|8
|1
|2
|1
|5
|11
|18
|−7
|6
|9
|England
|8
|1
|1
|1
|6
|11
|31
|−20
|4
FIH Pro League 2025 European Leg: Full schedule of India
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Category
|Opponent
|Venue
|Country (Venue)
|Sat, 07 Jun
|19:30
|Men’s
|Netherlands
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
|Netherlands
|Mon, 09 Jun
|18:00
|Men’s
|Netherlands
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
|Netherlands
|Wed, 11 Jun
|18:30
|Men’s
|Argentina
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
|Netherlands
|Thu, 12 Jun
|18:30
|Men’s
|Argentina
|Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
|Netherlands
|Sat, 14 Jun
|14:00
|Men’s
|Australia
|Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
|Belgium
|Sat, 14 Jun
|15:30
|Women’s
|Australia
|Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
|England
|Sun, 15 Jun
|14:00
|Men’s
|Australia
|Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
|Belgium
|Sun, 15 Jun
|15:00
|Women’s
|Australia
|Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
|England
|Tue, 17 Jun
|20:00
|Women’s
|Argentina
|Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
|England
|Wed, 18 Jun
|20:00
|Women’s
|Argentina
|Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
|England
|Sat, 21 Jun
|16:30
|Women’s
|Belgium
|Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
|Belgium
|Sat, 21 Jun
|19:00
|Men’s
|Belgium
|Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
|Belgium
|Sun, 22 Jun
|16:30
|Women’s
|Germany
|Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
|Belgium
|Sun, 22 Jun
|19:00
|Men’s
|Belgium
|Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
|Belgium
|Sat, 28 Jun
|17:30
|Women’s
|Belgium
|Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin
|Germany
|Sun, 29 Jun
|19:00
|Women’s
|Netherlands
|Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
|Belgium
FIH Pro League 2025 European Leg: India matches live streaming and telecast details
When will the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025 begin?
The European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025 will begin on Saturday, 7 June.
When will the India men’s team start their campaign in the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg?
The India men’s team will start their FIH Pro League 2025 European leg with a match against the Netherlands on 7 June.
When will the India women’s team start their campaign in the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg?
The India women’s team will start their FIH Pro League 2025 European leg with a match against Australia on 14 June.
Where to watch live telecast of the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India?
Star Sports Network will live telecast the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India?
JioHotstar, via their app and website, will live stream the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India.