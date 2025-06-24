Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

The meet is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, and marks an important stop in Chopra's campaign as he continues to build momentum ahead of the upcoming season highlights.

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fresh off his first victory of the season at the Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra is now set to compete at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, a prestigious Gold-level event on the World Athletics Continental Tour.  The meet is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, and marks an important stop in Chopra’s campaign as he continues to build momentum ahead of the upcoming season highlights.
 
Having finally surpassed the much-anticipated 90m mark and claimed a major title in Paris, the Olympic and World Champion enters Ostrava in top form and full of confidence. The meet will see him go up against some of the best in the world, including former world champions and rising stars.
 
This will also be Neeraj’s final international appearance before he heads back to India. Upon his return, he will prepare for the first-ever Neeraj Chopra Classic, a landmark javelin event taking place in Bengaluru on July 5. The Ostrava Golden Spike, therefore, serves as both a final tune-up and a potential preview of more historic performances from India's star thrower.   
Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Javelin Throw Entry List
Athlete Country Personal Best (PB)
Neeraj Chopra IND 90.23m
Jan Vyska CZE 75.23m
Marc Anthony Minichiello USA 82.65m
Alexandr Caca CZE 78.44m
Douw Smit RSA 83.29m
Martin Konecny CZE 80.06m
Toni Keranen FIN 85.27m
Thomas Röhler GER 93.90m
Anderson Peters GRN 93.07m
 
  Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Indian events live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 take place?
 
The Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 is set to take place on Tuesday, June 24.
 
What will be the venue for the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025?
 
Mestský Stadion in Ostrava, Czech Republic, will host the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 on Tuesday, June 24.
 
How many Indian athletes will be in action in the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025?
 
India will have only Neeraj Chopra in action during the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 on June 24.
 
What time is Neeraj Chopra’s event in Ostrava?
 
The men’s javelin throw event featuring India’s Neeraj Chopra will take place at 10:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 will be available on World Athletics’ Inside Track

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's doping woes: WADA numbers shows high positivity rate for India

155 register for second season of Indian Supercross Racing League

Los Angeles Lakers' $10 bn sale sets new record; Buss family exits NBA

Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu to enter US Open 2025 as mixed doubles pair

Boulter opens up on dark side of tennis betting after online abuse

Topics :Neeraj Chopraathletics

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story