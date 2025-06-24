Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

Fresh off his first victory of the season at the Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra is now set to compete at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, a prestigious Gold-level event on the World Athletics Continental Tour. The meet is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, and marks an important stop in Chopra’s campaign as he continues to build momentum ahead of the upcoming season highlights.

Having finally surpassed the much-anticipated 90m mark and claimed a major title in Paris, the Olympic and World Champion enters Ostrava in top form and full of confidence. The meet will see him go up against some of the best in the world, including former world champions and rising stars.

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Javelin Throw Entry List Athlete Country Personal Best (PB) Neeraj Chopra IND 90.23m Jan Vyska CZE 75.23m Marc Anthony Minichiello USA 82.65m Alexandr Caca CZE 78.44m Douw Smit RSA 83.29m Martin Konecny CZE 80.06m Toni Keranen FIN 85.27m Thomas Röhler GER 93.90m Anderson Peters GRN 93.07m This will also be Neeraj's final international appearance before he heads back to India. Upon his return, he will prepare for the first-ever Neeraj Chopra Classic, a landmark javelin event taking place in Bengaluru on July 5. The Ostrava Golden Spike, therefore, serves as both a final tune-up and a potential preview of more historic performances from India's star thrower.

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Indian events live streaming and telecast details When will the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 take place? The Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 is set to take place on Tuesday, June 24. What will be the venue for the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025? Mestský Stadion in Ostrava, Czech Republic, will host the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 on Tuesday, June 24. How many Indian athletes will be in action in the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025? India will have only Neeraj Chopra in action during the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 on June 24.