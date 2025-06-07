Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / 1968 to 2025: Full list of French Open women's singles winners & runner-ups

1968 to 2025: Full list of French Open women's singles winners & runner-ups

The French Open was previously known as the French Championship before the start of the Open Era back in 1968

Full list of French Open women's singles winners

Full list of French Open women's singles winners

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The women’s singles event of the 62nd edition of the iconic tennis Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, came to a close with Coco Gauff winning their maiden clay-court title after defeating World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the French Open 2025 on Saturday, 7 June.
 
The French Open, which was previously known as the French Championship before the start of the Open Era back in 1968, has been one of the most challenging titles to win among the tennis Grand Slam events. The USA’s Chris Evert holds the record for the most title wins in the Open Era, with seven titles to her name, followed by Steffi Graf with six French Open wins.
 
 
Iga Swiatek, who walked into the French Open 2025 as the defending champion, is joint third alongside Justine Henin with four titles. She had the chance to go clear but lost the semi-finals of the French Open 2025 to eventual runner-up Aryna Sabalenka.
 
Apart from them, who else has been able to get their hands on the iconic women’s singles titles of the French Open? Take a look.
 
Full list of French Open women's singles winners and runner-ups
Year Champion Runner-up
1968 Nancy Richey Ann Haydon Jones
1969 Margaret Court Ann Haydon Jones
1970 Margaret Court (2) Helga Niessen
1971 Evonne Goolagong Helen Gourlay
1972 Billie Jean King Evonne Goolagong
1973 Margaret Court (3) Chris Evert
1974 Chris Evert Olga Morozova
1975 Chris Evert (2) Martina Navratilova
1976 Sue Barker Renáta Tomanová
1977 Mima Jaušovec Florența Mihai
1978 Virginia Ruzici Mima Jaušovec
1979 Chris Evert (3) Wendy Turnbull
1980 Chris Evert (4) Virginia Ruzici
1981 Hana Mandlíková Sylvia Hanika
1982 Martina Navratilova Andrea Jaeger
1983 Chris Evert (5) Mima Jaušovec
1984 Martina Navratilova (2) Chris Evert
1985 Chris Evert (6) Martina Navratilova
1986 Chris Evert (7) Martina Navratilova
1987 Steffi Graf Martina Navratilova
1988 Steffi Graf (2) Natasha Zvereva
1989 Arantxa Sánchez Vicario Steffi Graf
1990 Monica Seles Steffi Graf
1991 Monica Seles (2) Arantxa Sánchez Vicario
1992 Monica Seles (3) Steffi Graf
1993 Steffi Graf (3) Mary Joe Fernández
1994 Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (2) Mary Pierce
1995 Steffi Graf (4) Arantxa Sánchez Vicario
1996 Steffi Graf (5) Arantxa Sánchez Vicario
1997 Iva Majoli Martina Hingis
1998 Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (3) Monica Seles
1999 Steffi Graf (6) Martina Hingis
2000 Mary Pierce Conchita Martínez
2001 Jennifer Capriati Kim Clijsters
2002 Serena Williams Venus Williams
2003 Justine Henin Kim Clijsters
2004 Anastasia Myskina Elena Dementieva
2005 Justine Henin (2) Mary Pierce
2006 Justine Henin (3) Svetlana Kuznetsova
2007 Justine Henin (4) Ana Ivanovic
2008 Ana Ivanovic Dinara Safina
2009 Svetlana Kuznetsova Dinara Safina
2010 Francesca Schiavone Samantha Stosur
2011 Li Na Francesca Schiavone
2012 Maria Sharapova Sara Errani
2013 Serena Williams (2) Maria Sharapova
2014 Maria Sharapova (2) Simona Halep
2015 Serena Williams (3) Lucie Šafářová
2016 Garbiñe Muguruza Serena Williams
2017 Jeļena Ostapenko Simona Halep
2018 Simona Halep Sloane Stephens
2019 Ashleigh Barty Markéta Vondroušová
2020 Iga Świątek Sofia Kenin
2021 Barbora Krejčíková Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
2022 Iga Świątek (2) Coco Gauff
2023 Iga Świątek (3) Karolína Muchová
2024 Iga Świątek (4) Jasmine Paolini
2025 Coco Gauff Aryna Sabalenka
 

More From This Section

Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 highlights

NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Netherlands beat India 2-1 top of the table

Indian pro basketball league

BFI, ACG unveil India's first pro basketball league for men and women

FIH Pro League 2025 India vs Netherlands

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands live time, date, live streaming

Gukesh

Gukesh defeats Wei Yi, intensifies battle with Carlsen for Norway crown

Imane Khelif

Imane Khelif Skips Eindhoven as Boxing Body Enforces Sex Verification

Topics : French Open

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon