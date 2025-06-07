1968 to 2025: Full list of French Open women's singles winners & runner-ups

The women’s singles event of the 62nd edition of the iconic tennis Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, came to a close with Coco Gauff winning their maiden clay-court title after defeating World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the French Open 2025 on Saturday, 7 June.
The French Open, which was previously known as the French Championship before the start of the Open Era back in 1968, has been one of the most challenging titles to win among the tennis Grand Slam events. The USA’s Chris Evert holds the record for the most title wins in the Open Era, with seven titles to her name, followed by Steffi Graf with six French Open wins.
Iga Swiatek, who walked into the French Open 2025 as the defending champion, is joint third alongside Justine Henin with four titles. She had the chance to go clear but lost the semi-finals of the French Open 2025 to eventual runner-up Aryna Sabalenka.
Apart from them, who else has been able to get their hands on the iconic women’s singles titles of the French Open? Take a look.
|Full list of French Open women's singles winners and runner-ups
|Year
|Champion
|Runner-up
|1968
|Nancy Richey
|Ann Haydon Jones
|1969
|Margaret Court
|Ann Haydon Jones
|1970
|Margaret Court (2)
|Helga Niessen
|1971
|Evonne Goolagong
|Helen Gourlay
|1972
|Billie Jean King
|Evonne Goolagong
|1973
|Margaret Court (3)
|Chris Evert
|1974
|Chris Evert
|Olga Morozova
|1975
|Chris Evert (2)
|Martina Navratilova
|1976
|Sue Barker
|Renáta Tomanová
|1977
|Mima Jaušovec
|Florența Mihai
|1978
|Virginia Ruzici
|Mima Jaušovec
|1979
|Chris Evert (3)
|Wendy Turnbull
|1980
|Chris Evert (4)
|Virginia Ruzici
|1981
|Hana Mandlíková
|Sylvia Hanika
|1982
|Martina Navratilova
|Andrea Jaeger
|1983
|Chris Evert (5)
|Mima Jaušovec
|1984
|Martina Navratilova (2)
|Chris Evert
|1985
|Chris Evert (6)
|Martina Navratilova
|1986
|Chris Evert (7)
|Martina Navratilova
|1987
|Steffi Graf
|Martina Navratilova
|1988
|Steffi Graf (2)
|Natasha Zvereva
|1989
|Arantxa Sánchez Vicario
|Steffi Graf
|1990
|Monica Seles
|Steffi Graf
|1991
|Monica Seles (2)
|Arantxa Sánchez Vicario
|1992
|Monica Seles (3)
|Steffi Graf
|1993
|Steffi Graf (3)
|Mary Joe Fernández
|1994
|Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (2)
|Mary Pierce
|1995
|Steffi Graf (4)
|Arantxa Sánchez Vicario
|1996
|Steffi Graf (5)
|Arantxa Sánchez Vicario
|1997
|Iva Majoli
|Martina Hingis
|1998
|Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (3)
|Monica Seles
|1999
|Steffi Graf (6)
|Martina Hingis
|2000
|Mary Pierce
|Conchita Martínez
|2001
|Jennifer Capriati
|Kim Clijsters
|2002
|Serena Williams
|Venus Williams
|2003
|Justine Henin
|Kim Clijsters
|2004
|Anastasia Myskina
|Elena Dementieva
|2005
|Justine Henin (2)
|Mary Pierce
|2006
|Justine Henin (3)
|Svetlana Kuznetsova
|2007
|Justine Henin (4)
|Ana Ivanovic
|2008
|Ana Ivanovic
|Dinara Safina
|2009
|Svetlana Kuznetsova
|Dinara Safina
|2010
|Francesca Schiavone
|Samantha Stosur
|2011
|Li Na
|Francesca Schiavone
|2012
|Maria Sharapova
|Sara Errani
|2013
|Serena Williams (2)
|Maria Sharapova
|2014
|Maria Sharapova (2)
|Simona Halep
|2015
|Serena Williams (3)
|Lucie Šafářová
|2016
|Garbiñe Muguruza
|Serena Williams
|2017
|Jeļena Ostapenko
|Simona Halep
|2018
|Simona Halep
|Sloane Stephens
|2019
|Ashleigh Barty
|Markéta Vondroušová
|2020
|Iga Świątek
|Sofia Kenin
|2021
|Barbora Krejčíková
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|2022
|Iga Świątek (2)
|Coco Gauff
|2023
|Iga Świątek (3)
|Karolína Muchová
|2024
|Iga Świątek (4)
|Jasmine Paolini
|2025
|Coco Gauff
|Aryna Sabalenka