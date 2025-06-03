Men’s Singles

Two thrilling matchups headline the men’s singles schedule. Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti takes on the explosive American Frances Tiafoe (15) in a clash that promises flair and firepower. Both players have looked solid throughout the tournament, but Musetti’s comfort on clay may give him the edge in baseline rallies. Tiafoe, however, thrives under pressure and will look to disrupt rhythm with aggressive shot-making.

In the day’s blockbuster, world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz meets 12th seed Tommy Paul in a high-octane showdown. Alcaraz has navigated his draw with characteristic flair and maturity, but Paul’s all-court game and recent form present a genuine test. Expect a high-intensity battle with breathtaking rallies and athleticism on full display.