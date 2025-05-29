French Open 2025 May 29 matches: Djokovic, Sinner in action today

The 2025 French Open is gaining momentum as the second round unfolds at the iconic Roland Garros. Tennis fans worldwide are eagerly watching some of the sport’s top stars and promising newcomers battle on the challenging clay courts. The tournament is showcasing intense competition across men’s and women’s singles, with seasoned champions looking to add to their legacies and young talents aiming for breakthrough victories. Alongside singles, the doubles events are also in full swing, highlighting teamwork and strategic play. As players adapt to the slow, demanding surface, May 29 promises to deliver thrilling matches and unforgettable moments for all tennis enthusiasts.

Men’s singles: Top seeds in action

In the men’s singles, Jannik Sinner of Italy is set to face French veteran Richard Gasquet in what will be a poignant farewell for Gasquet on his home soil. Sinner, ranked world No. 1, will look to maintain his commanding form against the experienced Frenchman. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title and faces a tough challenge from local favourite Corentin Moutet. German star Alexander Zverev will aim to assert dominance against the Dutch player Jesper de Jong. Another intriguing match-up features Britain’s Jack Draper, who will take on former French Open finalist Gaël Monfils, as youthful energy clashes with veteran savvy on the clay courts.

Women’s singles: Rising stars and veterans

The women’s singles draw features several compelling second-round clashes. American Jessica Pegula goes head to head with compatriot Ann Li in a battle of consistency versus youthful promise. Madison Keys, known for her powerful baseline game, faces British player Katie Boulter, who brings grit and determination to the court. Coco Gauff, one of the brightest young stars, will test her speed and agility against Czech player Tereza Valentová. In a marquee match-up, former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka from Belarus will face off against American Sofia Kenin, promising a high-quality contest between two seasoned competitors seeking to regain their best form.

Doubles action

Indian players remain active and competitive in the doubles events at Roland Garros. Veteran Rohan Bopanna continues his campaign in the men’s doubles, leveraging his vast experience to make a deep run in the tournament. Similarly, Yuki Bhambri represents India with high hopes in the men’s doubles, aiming to showcase his skills and teamwork on the grand stage. Indian players are also competing in mixed doubles, demonstrating their adaptability and strong partnership dynamics. Their presence in doubles highlights India’s growing prominence in team formats at major tournaments like the French Open.