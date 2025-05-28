French Open 2025 Round up: Djokovic, Zverev advance; Medvedev bows out

The action at Roland Garros 2025 kicked off with high drama and dominant displays as tennis stars took to the clay in Paris, battling unpredictable weather and fierce competition on Day 2 of the tournament.

Djokovic Begins His Title Quest in Style

World No. 6 and reigning Geneva Open champion Novak Djokovic began his French Open campaign with a commanding performance, brushing aside American Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets. Despite swirling winds and light rain, the Serbian maestro kept his focus sharp and court coverage sharper, securing a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Fresh off claiming the 100th title of his illustrious career in Geneva, Djokovic looked every bit the contender as he eyes an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam crown. The match also marked a return to the court where he won Olympic gold just last year, adding sentimental significance to a flawless start.

Norrie Stages Epic Upset Over Medvedev

One of the most thrilling contests of the opening rounds unfolded as Britain’s Cameron Norrie pulled off a sensational five-set comeback against 11th-seeded Daniil Medvedev. Ranked 81st in the world, Norrie displayed extraordinary grit and stamina to overturn a two-set deficit and claim a stunning 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 win after nearly four hours of play.

Also Read

Medvedev appeared poised to clinch the match while serving at 5-4 in the final set, but a late stumble gave Norrie the opening he needed. This marks Norrie’s fifth progression into the second round at Roland Garros and arguably one of the biggest wins of his career.

Zverev Moves On With Minimal Fuss

Third seed Alexander Zverev had a far less dramatic route into the second round, dispatching his opponent in straight sets—6-3, 6-3, 6-4—without facing a single break point. The German, a consistent performer at the French Open with four semifinal appearances in the past five years and last year’s runner-up, looked in solid form and needed just under two hours to seal the win.

Zverev now awaits the winner of the match between two unseeded players, with a strong chance to continue his march deep into the tournament. Coco Gauff goes through after 'finding' her rackets Former French Open finalist Coco Gauff secured a dominant straight-sets victory over Olivia Gadecki, despite an amusing moment before the match when she realized she had forgotten to pack her rackets. According to a Reuters report, Gauff smiled sheepishly and showed her empty bag to her team before quickly resolving the situation. Once equipped, the American star wasted no time asserting her dominance, cruising to a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win. The commanding performance left little doubt about her championship intentions at Roland Garros this year.