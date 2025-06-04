French Open 2025: Women's singles semifinals date, time, live streaming

The French Open 2025 is now in its business end, with top players fighting in the final four stages of the tournament. The tournament started on 25 May and will now begin the singles semifinals starting 5 June, with women’s singles action. The first two of the four quarterfinals of thewomen’s singles event were played on 3 June, where defending champion Iga Swiatek beat Elina Svitolina in straight sets of 6-1, 7-5 to set up a dream semifinal match with world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Q. W. Zheng 7-6, 6-3 in the second quarterfinal match.

The other two semifinalists will be decided on Wednesday, 4 June, when M. Keys will take on Coco Gauff in quarterfinal 3 and M. Andreeva will face L. Boisson in quarterfinal 4. The winners of these two quarterfinals will then play in semifinal 1 of the French Open 2025 women’s singles event.

French Open 2025: Women’s singles semifinals live telecast and streaming

When will the semifinals of the French Open 2025 women’s singles event be played?

The semifinals of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025 will be played on Thursday, 5 June.

Who will play semifinal 1 of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025?

The winners of the M. Keys vs Coco Gauff match and the M. Andreeva vs L. Boisson match will face each other in semifinal 1 of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025.

Who will play semifinal 2 of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025?