Gauff battles through 14 double-faults to reach next round in Montreal

Coco Gauff overcame 14 more double-faults to beat Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the National Bank Open.

Two days after surviving 23 double-faults and a third-set tiebreaker against fellow American Danielle Collins, the top-seeded Gauff rallied from a set and break down against Kudermetova to reach the round of 16.

It was a tough match, Gauff said. I thought I did well mentally, especially on the return. I was playing an opponent that served really well. Obviously, I would like to serve better on my end, but overall, just happy to get through.

Gauff, No. 2 in the world behind Aryna Sabalenka, entered the week having lost two straight matches since winning the French Open, falling in her opening matches in Berlin and Wimbledon.

It does give positives that I am winning these matches having literally one part of my game on a crutch, Gauff said. If I can stand on both feet, then I can only imagine that it will be a lot more straight-forward and a lot easier for me. Graf set up a match with 18-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, a 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 winner over Marie Bouzkova of Czechia in the night session. Mboko is the last of the nine Canadians left. It was a very difficult match, I feel like, mentally and physically for me," Mboko said. I'm just really happy to have come out with the win.