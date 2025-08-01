I'm an aggressive player, don't feel pressure: Chess champ Divya Deshmukh

Newly-crowned FIDE Women's Chess World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh on Thursday said she is an aggressive player for whom pressure does not matter much.

The 19-year-old became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup, held in Batumi in Georgia, on July 28 after she outwitted Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of an all-Indian final. The victory not just earned her the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster. Interacting with the press here, the chess sensation said it is easier for her to go into tactics and aggressive positions. "Pressure does not matter much to me. What matters is my own expectations and goals," Deshmukh asserted.