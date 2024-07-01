Gukesh vs Liren: Singapore wins bid for 2024 FIDE World Championships match

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

"The Singapore Chess Federation, supported by the Government of Singapore, has won the bid to host the FIDE World Championship Match 2024," FIDE said in a release

Chennai: FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh poses for photos after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in Chennai, Sunday, April 28, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:52 PM IST
Singapore will host the 2024 World Championship match between India's chess sensation D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren from China, FIDE announced on Monday

The development means that Gukesh won't compete on home turf as neither Delhi nor Chennai could secure the hosting rights for the much-anticipated event which will be held between November 20 and December 15.

"The Singapore Chess Federation, supported by the Government of Singapore, has won the bid to host the FIDE World Championship Match 2024," FIDE said in a release.

"After reviewing the bids and inspecting all potential host cities for their venues, amenities, event programs, and opportunities, the International Chess Federation has selected Singapore as the host of the World Championship Match," FIDE added in the release.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

