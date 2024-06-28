Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / US Open: Rajawat, Malvika into quarters; Gayatri-Treesa too advance

US Open: Rajawat, Malvika into quarters; Gayatri-Treesa too advance

Eighth seed Priyanshu Rajawat, who had won the Orleans Masters in 2023, notched up a 21-18 21-16 win over Huang to set up a clash with fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China

US Open
US Open Super 300 badminton tournament. Photo: (US Open Twitter)
Press Trust of India Fort Worth (USA)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 4:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Priyanshu Rajawat has stormed into the men's singles quarterfinals with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Kai in the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

Eighth seed Rajawat, who had won the Orleans Masters in 2023, notched up a 21-18 21-16 win over Huang to set up a clash with fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals with a 16-21 21-11 21-19 win over Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the second round.

The second seeded Indian pair, who received a bye in the opening round, will next face sixth seeded Japanese Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato.

Also making it to the last eight is Malvika Bansod, seeded seventh. She beat Czech Republic's Tereza Svabikova 15-21 21-19 21-14 in a women's singles match.

Malvika will face a tough test against third seed Kristy Gilmour of Scotland.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Delhi LG VK Saxena holds emergency meeting on heavy rain, waterlogging in Delhi

'Planet Killer': All about mountain-sized asteroid that flew close to Earth

Bharti Airtel follows Jio in raising tariffs, hikes prices by 20%

Stock Market Highlights, June 28: Benchmarks settle lower; Sensex above 79k, Nifty holds 24,000

Nothing confirms MediaTek Dimensity 7300 for CMF Phone 1: Details here

Topics :US OpenTennisChinasportsCommonwealth Games

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story