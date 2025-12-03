Gunther or LA Knight: Who will John Cena face in his WWE farewell match?

The most anticipated match of WWE in 2025, i.e., the final match of 17-time WWE champion John Cena, is just days away, set to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Sunday, December 14. The entire wrestling world is buzzing as Cena prepares to close the curtain on an iconic two-decade career.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA: Virat Kohli slams back-to-back tons, brings up 53rd ODI century His farewell bout promises to be one of the most emotional and high-stakes matches WWE has hosted in years. Yet, one critical question remains unanswered: Who will stand across the ring from Cena in his final match? The decision now comes down to two men—Gunther and LA Knight—the finalists in the Last Time Is Now Tournament. Both superstars offer a compelling story, and the WWE Universe is divided as the countdown begins.

The final two contenders WWE created The Last Time Is Now Tournament specifically to determine Cena’s farewell opponent, a fittingly competitive setup given his legendary impact on the industry. After a series of hard-fought matches, only two names remain: Gunther and LA Knight. Their clash in the tournament final will ultimately decide who earns the honour of facing Cena in his last bout. LA Knight: A breakthrough waiting to happen For LA Knight, this moment represents the culmination of a long and determined climb through the WWE ranks. He has openly embraced the idea of being the “gatekeeper” to Cena’s final match, declaring that he will not allow anyone to take that opportunity away from him. A victory in the tournament, followed by a showdown with Cena, would mark the biggest moment of his WWE career. Knight’s charisma and crowd connection make him a strong candidate, and a match with Cena could cement his place as a main-event star moving forward.