Gunther or LA Knight: Who will John Cena face in his WWE farewell match?

WWE created The Last Time Is Now Tournament specifically to determine Cena's farewell opponent, a fittingly competitive setup given his legendary impact on the industry

LA Knight, John Cena and Gunther (L-R)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
The most anticipated match of WWE in 2025, i.e., the final match of 17-time WWE champion John Cena, is just days away, set to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Sunday, December 14. The entire wrestling world is buzzing as Cena prepares to close the curtain on an iconic two-decade career.
 
His farewell bout promises to be one of the most emotional and high-stakes matches WWE has hosted in years. Yet, one critical question remains unanswered: Who will stand across the ring from Cena in his final match? The decision now comes down to two men—Gunther and LA Knight—the finalists in the Last Time Is Now Tournament. Both superstars offer a compelling story, and the WWE Universe is divided as the countdown begins. 

The final two contenders

WWE created The Last Time Is Now Tournament specifically to determine Cena’s farewell opponent, a fittingly competitive setup given his legendary impact on the industry. After a series of hard-fought matches, only two names remain: Gunther and LA Knight. Their clash in the tournament final will ultimately decide who earns the honour of facing Cena in his last bout.

LA Knight: A breakthrough waiting to happen

For LA Knight, this moment represents the culmination of a long and determined climb through the WWE ranks. He has openly embraced the idea of being the “gatekeeper” to Cena’s final match, declaring that he will not allow anyone to take that opportunity away from him. A victory in the tournament, followed by a showdown with Cena, would mark the biggest moment of his WWE career. Knight’s charisma and crowd connection make him a strong candidate, and a match with Cena could cement his place as a main-event star moving forward.

Gunther: The Ring General with unmatched credibility

Standing in Knight’s path is Gunther, whose dominance over the past few years has been unmatched. The former world champion has consistently delivered some of WWE’s most physical and compelling matches. Many believe Gunther represents the “ideal” final opponent for Cena—a powerhouse who can deliver a hard-hitting classic befitting the legend’s farewell. A Cena vs Gunther match would symbolise a clash between two eras and could serve as a fitting passing of the torch.

The road to December 14

The tournament final between Gunther and LA Knight will determine who steps into the ring with John Cena for the last time. Both men offer compelling narratives, and both would bring something unique to the historic event. As the countdown continues, the WWE Universe is bracing for an emotional, unforgettable night when John Cena competes in the final match of his storied career.
 

Topics :Sports NewsWWE

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

