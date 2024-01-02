Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Gymnast Dipa Karmakar returns to national championship after eight years

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar returns to national championship after eight years

The state is hosting the tournament after successfully conducting the Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship recently.

Dipa Karmakar qualifies for Asian Games 2023.
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Olympian Dipa Karmakar will make her comeback to the tournament after a long gap of eight years as the three-day senior national championship for gymnastics begins here from Tuesday.

The three-day tournament will also see Pranati Nayak, also an Olympian, as well as national gymnasts like Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra, Tapan Mohanty, Saif Tamboli and Gaurav Kumar in action at the Kalinga Stadium.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The state is hosting the tournament after successfully conducting the Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship recently.

Karmakar's coach Bishweshwar Nandi said, "Dipa is taking part in the National Championship after almost eight years. There will be Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Aruna Reddy and various other senior athletes taking part as well. So it's a good thing.

Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here

"I couldn't come to the Junior Nationals, but I would like to see the junior athletes compete against these senior athletes.

"I liked the Gymnastics Centre here, and I really wish that it produces a strong contingent in the next two years for the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics."

Pranati, who trains at the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre expressed her excitement.

"I will be representing Indian Railways and I am really excited about the fact that the Senior Gymnastics National Championship is going to be held at the same place where I train," she said.

As many as 300 participants from across the country are expected to take part in the tournament.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar makes cut on return from doping ban

Asian Games: Happy to overcome odds, finally appear for trials - Karmakar

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar to participate in senior nationals after 8 years gap

Asian Games 2023: Dipa Karmakar likely to be considered for Indian team

Asian Games 2023: Pranati enters vault and all-around gymnastics finals

Senior national wrestling camps to commence in Patiala, Sonepat from Feb 9

Sports min unlikely to go back on decision to dismiss Singh-led WFI body

Iconic moments on the field await fans once again: Sports calendar 2024

Indian Olympic sports Yearender 2023: Hockey, Javelin and Satwaik-Chirag

2023 Wrestlers' Protest: Elite athletes' revolt against system's harassment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Dipa Karmakarsports

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story