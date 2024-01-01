Sports min unlikely to go back on decision to dismiss Singh-led WFI body

The Union Sports Ministry has indicated that it is unlikely to negotiate with the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh, a ministry source told ANI.

As per sources, Sanjay Singh is unlikely to be reinstated as president even if he agrees to follow the protocols set by the ministry. The ministry is firm that the ad-hoc committee will run the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and it will work towards conducting fresh elections.

However, if Sanjay Singh goes to court and his petition gets ruled in favour off the matter will be out of the hands of the Sports Ministry. Sources indicate that this decision has been taken for the larger good of the sport and its related activities that has seen a complete stop for nearly eleven months.

The Union Sports Ministry had earlier suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers. At the same time, following its decision, the Ministry instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

In light of the recent developments, the IOA announced Bhupinder Singh Bajwa as chairman of the newly created ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day matters of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect on Wednesday. IOC's announcement came after the Union Sports Ministry suspended the entire WFI's governing council.

The IOA formed the ad hoc committee at the ministry's request. Bajwa will be assisted in running the WFI by MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar in the newly constituted ad hoc committee.

India's wrestling has seen a major shift since the conclusion of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections. Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president, which caused a major disappointment among the wrestlers who were protesting against former WFI head, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

After Singh's victory in the WFI elections, an emotional Sakshi Mallikh broke down as she announced her retirement from wrestling while addressing a press conference in the national capital. However, the WFI body then witnessed a major twist after the Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body.

Meanwhile, the two-time World Championships medallist, Vinesh Phogat also returned her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award after ace wrestler Bajrang Punia also returned his Padma Shri in protest.