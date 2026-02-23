Here's how dropping a single F1 spot can shave millions off team's earnings

As Formula 1 moves toward a new regulatory era and an expanded 11-team grid, the financial rewards tied to championship standings have never been more crucial. With teams operating under a strict cost cap, prize money distributed remains a decisive factor in shaping competitiveness for the seasons ahead.

Below is a breakdown of how the 2025 Constructors’ Championship positions translated into approximate earnings.

A Billion-Dollar Prize Pool in Play

In 2025, Formula 1 generated an estimated $3.7 billion in revenue. Around 45 percent of that total is distributed to teams, creating a prize fund of roughly $1.6 billion. Each constructor’s share depends on where it finishes in the standings, meaning every position gained can be worth tens of millions of dollars.

Champions' Reward: McLaren Lead the Way Winning the Constructors' Championship brings the biggest financial benefit. McLaren, after securing back-to-back titles, earned approximately $175 million, about 14 percent of the total prize pool. That significant payout strengthens the Woking-based squad's ability to invest in development ahead of the new regulations. The Chasing Pack: Mercedes and Red Bull Finishing second proved highly lucrative for Mercedes, which climbed two positions compared to 2024 and received an estimated $164 million. Just behind them, Red Bull Racing retained third place, earning roughly $152 million, maintaining strong financial stability despite missing out on the title.

Ferrari’s Slip and Williams’ Rise A drop to fourth saw Ferrari collect approximately $141 million, a noticeable decrease from a runners-up finish the previous year. One of the biggest gainers was Williams. A resurgent campaign secured fifth place and an estimated $130 million, marking a major financial boost for the Grove-based outfit. Midfield Margins: Tight but Valuable Sixth place went to Racing Bulls, earning about $119 million. Aston Martin followed in seventh with roughly $107 million, while Haas F1 Team claimed eighth and secured around $96 million. The Lower End: Sauber and Alpine