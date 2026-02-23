T20 WC 2026 Super 8: West Indies vs Zimbabwe preview, toss time, streaming

The Super 8 action of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will continue today with West Indies taking on Zimbabwe in the second Group 1 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are coming into the Super 8 undefeated and will aim to carry the momentum forward to take one step closer towards semifinal qualification.

West Indies team news

West Indies head into the Super 8 clash brimming with confidence after four straight wins, showcasing the aggressive brand of cricket that has long defined their T20 success. Captain Shai Hope has led from the front with consistent runs, while Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford have added firepower in the middle order.

All-rounders Jason Holder, Roston Chase, and Romario Shepherd provide balance with both bat and ball, giving Daren Sammy’s side multiple options. Their power-hitting ability, highlighted by a tournament-high six count, could be decisive at the Wankhede Stadium, where shorter boundaries and flat conditions suit their attacking approach perfectly.

Zimbabwe team news

Zimbabwe arrive unbeaten and full of belief after impressive wins over Australia and Sri Lanka, proving they belong among the tournament’s elite. Brian Bennett has been their standout batter, anchoring innings with maturity despite not relying heavily on big hitting. Skipper Sikandar Raza continues to lead a well-rounded unit that thrives on discipline and teamwork rather than brute force.

The pace duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans has spearheaded the bowling attack with regular wickets, especially on challenging Sri Lankan pitches earlier in the tournament. Moving to Wankhede’s batting-friendly conditions will test Zimbabwe’s adaptability against a powerful West Indies line-up.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 4

West Indies won: 3

Zimbabwe won: 1

No result: 0

West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full squad

West Indies squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson

Zimbabwe squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer

West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 23.

What will be the venue for the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the toss for the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.