Here's how much money the Wimbledon 2025 winners and runner-ups earn

Check Sinner vs Alcaraz final live score and updates here The 2025 edition of Wimbledon is all set to conclude today at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England, with the men’s singles final event featuring Jannik Sinner and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Wimbledon has long been regarded as one of the most iconic and prestigious tournaments in tennis—or even in sports history—not just because of the level of history it carries with it, but also how the event rewards its players. While the winner, runner-up and semi-finalists are usually the ones walking away with big money, any player who even qualifies for the main draw does not go unrewarded either. So, to give a deeper perspective, we have broken down a detailed report of how a player will earn at Wimbledon 2025 based on their performance in the event.

Champion to Take Home a Record £3 Million (Approx. ₹32.25 Crore) The winner of the Wimbledon 2025 final between Sinner and Alcaraz will receive a massive £3,000,000 in prize money, which converts to approximately ₹32.25 crore. This marks one of the highest single paydays in tennis, maintaining Wimbledon’s status as the most lucrative Grand Slam. Runner-Up to Receive £1.52 Million (Approx. ₹16.34 Crore) Whoever between Sinner and Alcaraz loses at Centre Court today will still walk away with an impressive £1,520,000, or around ₹16.34 crore. Although falling just short of the title, the runner-up prize ensures that top performances deep into the tournament remain financially rewarding and motivating for elite-level athletes.

Semi-Finalists Earn £775,000 Each (Approx. ₹8.32 Crore) Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz, whose journeys ended in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2025, will not go unrewarded either, as each semi-finalist is awarded £775,000, which equals roughly ₹8.32 crore. This substantial figure highlights how even reaching the penultimate round guarantees players a strong return on their performance. Quarter-Finalists to Pocket £400,000 Each (Approx. ₹4.3 Crore) Reaching the quarter-final stage will earn players a cheque of £400,000, equivalent to about ₹4.3 crore. These players typically face top seeds and deliver thrilling tennis to packed stadiums. While not reaching the semis, quarter-finalists often play a major role in shaping the tournament narrative.

Round of 16 Participants Earn £240,000 (Approx. ₹2.58 Crore) Players who make it to the Round of 16 will receive £240,000 each, translating to around ₹2.58 crore. This round is usually the turning point in the tournament where the top contenders begin to emerge and the level of competition intensifies. Third Round (R32) Entrants Paid £152,000 (Approx. ₹1.63 Crore) Those who reach the third round—also known as the Round of 32—will earn £152,000, or approximately ₹1.63 crore. For many rising stars or lower-ranked players, making it to this stage is a career milestone, and the financial reward provides further incentive to push deep into Slam draws.

Second Round (R64) Finishers Get £99,000 (Approx. ₹1.06 Crore) Even players who exit in the second round are rewarded handsomely, receiving £99,000—roughly ₹1.06 crore. This prize supports a wide range of players, including journeymen and qualifiers, by helping cover costs associated with travel, coaching and equipment. First Round (R128) Participants Take Home £66,000 (Approx. ₹7.1 Lakh) All main-draw participants at Wimbledon 2025 are guaranteed a minimum payout of £66,000, or about ₹7.1 lakh. This ensures that even those who exit early receive a respectable sum for qualifying and competing on one of tennis's biggest stages. Full list of prize money for competitors at Wimbledon 2025: